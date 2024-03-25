Palm Sunday. Mourning the Victims at Crocus City Hall, Krasnokorsk

Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk

TIME- 3/25/24: People lay flowers to mourn victims of a terror attack in Moscow, Russia, March 24, 2024. On Friday night, gunmen fired indiscriminately at concert-goers at Crocus City Hall in suburban Moscow. Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr–Xinhua/Getty Images

From left, Crocus Group Vice President Emin Agalarov, Donald Trump and Crocus Group President Aras Agalarov hold a news conference on the Miss Universe pageant in 2013. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS via Getty Images)

Russian businessman Aras Agalarov, center, is shown in Moscow in 2012. The Moscow-based billionaire and his pop-star son, like Trump, bridge the diverse worlds of real estate, entertainment and the highest level of politics. (Mikhail Metzel/AP)

It’s War - The Real Meat Grinder Starts Now

The money quote:

“Russia cannot allow the existence on its borders of a state that has a documented intention to use any methods to take Crimea away from it, not to mention the territory of new regions.”

Translation: the Hegemon-constructed Kiev mongrel is doomed, one way or another. The Kremlin signal: “We haven’t even started” starts now.

Exhibit 2: Friday afternoon, a few hours after Peskov. Confirmed by a serious European – not Russian – source. The first counter-signal.

Regular troops from France, Germany and Poland have arrived, by rail and air, to Cherkassy, south of Kiev. A substantial force. No numbers leaked. They are being housed in schools. For all practical purposes, this is a NATO force.

That signals, “Let the games begin”. From a Russian point of view, Mr. Khinzal’s business cards are set to be in great demand.

Exhibit 3: Friday evening. Terror attack on Crocus City, a music venue northwest of Moscow. A heavily trained commando shoots people on sight, point blank, in cold blood, then sets a concert hall on fire. The definitive counter-signal: with the battlefield collapsing, all that’s left is terrorism in Moscow.

And just as terror was striking Moscow, the US and the UK, in southwest Asia, was bombing Sana’a, the Yemeni capital, with at least five strikes.

Some nifty coordination. Yemen has just clinched a strategic deal in Oman with Russia-China for no-hassle navigation in the Red Sea, and is among the top candidates for BRICS+ expansion at the summit in Kazan next October.

Not only the Houthis are spectacularly defeating thalassocracy, they have the Russia-China strategic partnership on their side. Assuring China and Russia that their ships can sail through the Bab-al-Mandeb, Red Sea and Gulf of Aden with no problems is exchanged with total political support from Beijing and Moscow.

The sponsors remain the same

Deep in the night in Moscow, before dawn on Saturday 23. Virtually no one is sleeping. Rumors dance like dervishes on countless screens. Of course nothing has been confirmed – yet. Only the FSB will have answers. A massive investigation is in progress.

The timing of the Crocus massacre is quite intriguing. On a Friday during Ramadan. Real Muslims would not even think about perpetrating a mass murder of unarmed civilians under such a holy occasion. Compare it with the ISIS card being frantically branded by the usual suspects.

Let’s go pop. To quote Talking Heads: “This ain’t no party/ this ain’t no disco/ this ain’t no fooling around”. Oh no; it’s more like an all-American psy op. ISIS are cartoonish mercenaries/goons. Not real Muslims. And everyone knows who finances and weaponizes them.

That leads to the most possible scenario, before the FSB weighs in: ISIS goons imported from the Syria battleground – as it stands, probably Tajiks – trained by CIA and MI6, working on behalf of the Ukrainian SBU. Several witnesses at Crocus referred to “Wahhabis” – as in the commando killers did not look like Slavs.

It was up to Serbia’s Aleksandar Vucic to cut to the chase. He directly connected the “warnings” in early March from American and British embassies directed at their citizens not to visit public places in Moscow with CIA/MI6 intel having inside info about possible terrorism, and not disclosing it to Moscow.

The plot thickens when it is established that Crocus is owned by the Agalarovs: an Azeri-Russian billionaire family, very close friends of…

Donald Trump.

Talk about a Deep State-pinpointed target.

ISIS spin-off or banderistas – the sponsors remain the same. The clownish secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, was dumb enough to virtually, indirectly confirm they did it, saying on Ukrainian TV, “we will give them [Russians] this kind of fun more often.”

But it was up to Sergei Goncharov, a veteran of the elite Russia Alpha anti-terrorism unit, to get closer to unwrapping the enigma: he told Sputnik the most feasible mastermind is Kyrylo Budanov – the chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence at the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

The “spy chief” who happens to be the top CIA asset in Kiev.

It’s got to go till the last Ukrainian

The three exhibits above complement what the head of NATO’s military committee, Rob Bauer, previously told a security forum in Kiev: “You need more than just grenades – you need people to replace the dead and wounded. And this means mobilization.”

Translation: NATO spelling out this is a war until the last Ukrainian.

And the “leadership” in Kiev still does not get it. Former Minister of Infrastructure Omelyan: “If we win, we will pay back with Russian oil, gas, diamonds and fur. If we lose, there will be no talk of money – the West will think about how to survive.”

In parallel, puny “garden-and jungle” Borrell admitted that it would be “difficult” for the EU to find an extra 50 billion euros for Kiev if Washington pulls the plug. The cocaine-fueled sweaty sweatshirt leadership actually believes that Washington is not “helping” in the form of loans, but in the form of free gifts. And the same applies for the EU.

The Theater of the Absurd is unmatchable. The German Liver Sausage Chancellor actually believes that proceeds from stolen Russian assets “do not belong to anyone”, so they can be used to finance extra Kiev weaponizing.

Everyone with a brain knows that using interest from “frozen”, actually stolen Russian assets to weaponize Ukraine is a dead end – unless they steal all of Russia’s assets, roughly $200 billion, mostly parked in Belgium and Switzerland: that would tank the Euro for good, and the whole EU economy for that matter.

Eurocrats better listen to Russian Central Bank major “disrupter” (American terminology) Elvira Nabiullina: The Bank of Russia will take “appropriate measures” if the EU does anything on the “frozen”/stolen Russian assets.

It goes without saying that the three exhibits above completely nullify the “La Cage aux Folles” circus promoted by the puny Petit Roi, now known across his French domains as Macronapoleon.

Virtually the whole planet, including the English-speaking Global North, had already been mocking the “exploits” of his Can Can Moulin Rouge Army.

So French, German and Polish soldiers, as part of NATO, are already in the south of Kiev. The most possible scenario is that they will stay far, far away from the frontlines – although traceable by Mr. Khinzal’s business activities.

Even before this new NATO batch arriving in the south of Kiev, Poland – which happens to serve as prime transit corridor for Kiev’s troops – had confirmed that Western troops are already on the ground.

So this is not about mercenaries anymore. France, by the way, is only 7th in terms of mercenaries on the ground, largely trailing Poland, the US and Georgia, for instance. The Russian Ministry of Defense has all the precise records.

In a nutshell: now war has morphed from Donetsk, Avdeyevka and Belgorod to Moscow. Further on down the road, it may not just stop in Kiev. It may only stop in Lviv. Mr. 87%, enjoying massive national near-unanimity, now has the mandate to go all the way. Especially after Crocus.

There’s every possibility the terror tactics by Kiev goons will finally drive Russia to return Ukraine to its original 17th century landlocked borders: Black Sea-deprived, and with Poland, Romania, and Hungary reclaiming their former territories.

Remaining Ukrainians will start to ask serious questions about what led them to fight – literally to their death – on behalf of the US Deep State, the military complex and BlackRock.

As it stands, the Highway to Hell meat grinder is bound to reach maximum velocity.

Ukrainian and Western Intelligence Services Certainly Involved in Moscow Concert Hall Attack

Lucas Leiroz - March 25, 2024

The recent terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall, in the suburbs of Moscow, has taken over the news around the world. The tragedy made many internet users pay attention to the Russian scenario, generating curiosity in Western public opinion. However, as expected, anti-Russian media outlets are spreading rumors designed to disguise the truth about what happened in Krasnogorsk.

The attack was carried out by four gunmen who entered the Crocus facilities and murdered more than 140 Russian civilians. After the massacre, the killers escaped and hours later were captured by Russian security forces while trying to cross the border into Ukraine in Bryansk oblast. They claimed they were hired via Telegram and received weapons from the hirers to conduct the attack. The reward for terrorist service would be half a million Russian rubles.

Western media rushed to publish materials claiming that Kiev was not related to the attack. Reports began to emerge linking the shooters to ISIS, but without showing sufficient evidence to prove this hypothesis. Subsequently, the arrested terrorists had their identities discovered and indeed appear to have links to Islamic extremism, but it is still unclear about any real affiliation with ISIS.

There are some points to be clarified in order to understand the case based on the information available so far. Although investigations are still ongoing, it is possible to draw some partial conclusions based on the evidence presented. First of all, it is necessary to emphasize that the terrorist operation was extremely complex, involving multiple agents and a profound ability to circumvent Moscow’s security mechanisms.

Clearly, this was not the action of “lone wolves”, but of a complex network of agents, with intelligence support. A factor that also proves this is the attempted escape through Bryansk. Since the Ukrainian attacks on the region in 2023, Bryansk has been heavily protected by the Russians, with minefields and solid defense positions on the border. The area has become so difficult to cross that it has been avoided by Ukrainian forces even in the current context of terrorist incursions across Russian borders, when there have been so many attacks on Belgorod and Kursk.

For some reason, the terrorists tried to evade precisely through Bryansk , which indicates that they had detailed information on how to cross the border and find support on the other side. This is a sign that Ukrainian intelligence was actively participating in the operation, providing the necessary data for the killers to find the best route to evade Russian troops – which fortunately did not happen, with those responsible for the crime being arrested.

So, these data indicate that the Kiev regime actively participated in the attack. As we know, Ukraine, as a proxy state, never acts alone. If the regime’s intelligence forces were involved in the operation, then there was certainly coordination from the Collective West through strategists based on Ukrainian soil, which means that NATO countries are co-responsible for the crime in Crocus.

Evidence of this is the suspicious act that, a few weeks earlier, the American Embassy issued a warning to its citizens to avoid participating in public events in Moscow. If the US really had data that pointed to the imminence of an attack, then the right thing to do would be to hand over such information to Moscow and cooperate with the Russians to thwart the attack. But, apparently, the Americans never had such an intention, which indicates that they acted with bad intentions – either actively participating in the attack or ignoring the threat.

It is also necessary to remember that the former American Deputy Secretary of State, Victoria Nuland, had made controversial statements promising “surprises” to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Considering the personal history of Nuland, who is the mind behind the Maidan and the US’ “Ukrainian project”, it is possible to suspect that she was actually planning terrorist attacks in Russia. Furthermore, her recent exit from office is an indication that she is trying to get out of the public attention – and she appears to have been concerned about doing so precisely a few days before the Crocus event.

Finally, it is possible to say that Washington and Kiev appear to be acting together again to cause deaths of Russian civilians. Claims of ISIS responsibility do not sound true, but as merely distraction strategy. ISIS as a solid political organization was liquidated years ago, in the context of the Russian military intervention in Syria. There are currently remnants of ISIS fighting in several countries, mainly in Ukraine, but it does not appear to be a group strong enough to carry out complex attacks like this one in Moscow.

Indeed, the shooters appear to have links to Islamic extremism, but that does not mean they are actually members of ISIS. It should be noted that they tried to escape the place, not seeking suicide or any other practice common to members of ISIS. Although they are radical Islamists, they appear to have acted as mercenaries, agreeing to kill Russian civilians for Ukrainian money.

In this sense, the data points to the existence of a complex terrorist network, with the Collective West coordinating an incursion against Russia through Ukraine and using Wahhabi mercenaries to carry out the operation. Attributing responsibility to ISIS seems just a way to exempt Ukraine and its Western allies from the role they obviously have in the case.

