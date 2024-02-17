"It Was Not Covid That Was Making People Sick" - ER Nurse Speaks Out: “What the World Needs to Know"
More expert testimony that the media lied about who was really taking up hospital beds.
“WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS TO KNOW”
Source: Childrens Health Defense
Anna Housworth’s expert testimony confounds all the Medical Freedom pleas for Ivermectin and HCQ advertised to be in high demand to allegedly save people’s lives from “Covid”
According to ER nurse Anna Housworth, COVID wasn’t a problem until the Pfizer and Moderna injections were available — it was the jabs!
“We had gone a year with COVID and an ER that remained completely empty until the vaccines started coming out,” Housworth explained.
"We were being sent home because there was no work to do.", Housworth exclaims
The "ERs were empty of patients...for about a year. Then, there was a drastic, noticeable change in what she was seeing.”
Anna attempts to rationalize the Covid virus story into the confusion caused by the fake PCR tests reported as “cases” without the realization that the virus is also fake.
The takeaway is that Anna’s story agrees with the all-cause mortality workwork of Dr. Denis Rancourt showing that no evidence or “signal” of a virus could be detected in the pre-Vaxx era of the so-called “pandemic”
Denis Rancourt has proven "no pandemic" in his all-cause mortality study. (Here) and (Here)
There's an excellent book out there called What The Nurses Saw by Ken McCarthy that contains interviews with nurses who were working in the hospitals during the alleged pandemic. The horror stories they illustrate the terrible state of the medical system now. It's a very inexpensive book and highly recommended. The big take-aways--the medical system is completely broken and even those who want to do their jobs correctly are prevented from doing so AND avoid hospitals at all costs.