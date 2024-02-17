VAX-unVAX - Controlled studies prove unvaxxed remain healthier than Vaxxed

“WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS TO KNOW”

Source: Childrens Health Defense

Anna Housworth’s expert testimony confounds all the Medical Freedom pleas for Ivermectin and HCQ advertised to be in high demand to allegedly save people’s lives from “Covid”

According to ER nurse Anna Housworth, COVID wasn’t a problem until the Pfizer and Moderna injections were available — it was the jabs!

“We had gone a year with COVID and an ER that remained completely empty until the vaccines started coming out,” Housworth explained.

"We were being sent home because there was no work to do.", Housworth exclaims

The "ERs were empty of patients...for about a year. Then, there was a drastic, noticeable change in what she was seeing.”

Anna attempts to rationalize the Covid virus story into the confusion caused by the fake PCR tests reported as “cases” without the realization that the virus is also fake.

The takeaway is that Anna’s story agrees with the all-cause mortality workwork of Dr. Denis Rancourt showing that no evidence or “signal” of a virus could be detected in the pre-Vaxx era of the so-called “pandemic”

Denis Rancourt has proven "no pandemic" in his all-cause mortality study. (Here) and (Here)