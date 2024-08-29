Norman Finkelstein Says Israel is a SATANIC State

How Did the Six-Pointed Star Become Associated With Judaism?

The connection beteen the 2 goes back centuries (The Smithsonian)

The six-pointed symbol is commonly referred to as the Star of David, a reference to the Biblical king and his legendary "shield." (There are more complicated interpretations of the symbol based on the beliefs of Jewish mystics, but you can read more about those here.) While the hexagram may have become the most common image symbolizing modern Jewish religion and heritage (see: the Israeli flag), the six-pointed star is far from the only or the oldest image of Judaism. For thousands of years, Jews typically used the menorah, a seven-armed ceremonial candelabrum, as a symbol of their faith, according to Haaretz’s Ronen Shnidman.

The Six Pointed Star is a Hexagram

Dr. O.J. Graham - August 16, 1999 (Archive)

(O.J. Graham) The Six-Pointed Star is going into its fourth edition. There have been thousands of letters over the years and comments are available upon request. The questions which are asked of this author are:

What made you even remotely curious that the six-pointed star might not be "Jewish"?

After all, it is called the "Star of David" and has it not become the international insignia of Jewishness and the State of Israel?

The controversy and the challenge are answered in the book. The quest began at York University, Ontario, Canada, when an Orthodox Jewish friend of mine was investigating Messianic Judaism. Our intellectual conversation covered many topics which included the so-called Star of David, which he said he did not use as the symbol G-d really gave the children of Israel was the seven-branched Menorah. Being a journalist, he challenged me to explore the six-pointed star. And I accepted the challenge, with the plan that I would prove its Jewishness. After all, I wore one and felt I had to defend it, even to him.

That was the summer of 1979 and the research took me four years to complete. I found a few Jews who knew it was not Jewish, and these are mentioned in the book. Others did not think about it, and most did not care whether it was originally occult or not - they did not think it mattered. I checked Jewish sources and all their encyclopaedias attested that it was not originally Jewish and was not used as the symbol for any of the twelve tribes of Israel. Jewish sources said it wasn't originally Jewish. So, what was it? That took four years of research. From archive to archive, library to library...history book to history book.

The first mention of the star was in Amos 5:26 regarding the trek from Egypt to Canaan. Then in 922 B.C., when Solomon married the daughter of Pharoah and went into magic and witchcraft and built an altar to Ashtoroth and Moloch. The book traces the six pointed star from Egypt to Solomon, to Arab Magic and Witchcraft, to Druid use (references are documented). The book traces the star through Freemasonry usage to Mayer Amschel Bauer, who, in the 17th century, changed his name to depict the red six-pointed star (or shield) which he had hung on his door in Germany, and thus began the family of "Red Shield" or Rothschild. The research carried on through this family, to their court of arms, to Cabala, to Astrology, to Hitler and his putting a yellow six-pointed star on all Jews during the holocaust, to the Zionist symbol, and finally to the flag of the State of Israel and beyond.

Because this symbol is comprised of a six within a six within a six (6 points, 6 triangles, 6 sides of the hexagon in the middle) the research also included a look at the 666 prophecies in the Book of Daniel etc., regarding the "wilful King" (anti-Christ) and the "mark of the beast". The Scriptural significance of the number seven and a Biblical description of the real Messiah and the seven-branched Candlestick (Menorah) which God gave to the children of Israel as an everlasting covenant (which is also mentioned in the New Testament) is covered. All the sources are written at the bottom of each page making it easy for readers to see and check for themselves.

I started out to defend this symbol, but ended up shocked and quite devastated with the evidence gleaned from the academic research. It is the only book on the origin and history of the six-pointed star or hexagram. Have a good read, check the references yourself, and I would be happy to hear your comments. All the best to you.

Dr. O.J. Graham - August 16, 1999 - Amazon

_______________________________



The Flag of the First Zionist Congress (1897)



The First Zionist Congress was the inaugural congress of the Zionist Organization (ZO) held in the Stadtcasino Basel in the city of Basel on August 29–31, 1897. Two hundred and eight delegates and 26 press correspondents attended the event. It was convened and chaired by Theodor Herzl, the founder of the modern Zionism movement. The Congress formulated a Zionist platform, known as the Basel program, and founded the Zionist Organization. (WIKI)



