Iran’s Jewish community is the largest in the Mideast outside Israel – and feels safe and respected - (USA Today)

President Raini: “Our only issue is with the Zionists”

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met Anti-Zionist Jewish Rabbis from Neturei Karta International on Sep 20, 2023, during the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York, and discussed the difference between Zionism and Judaism.

"We always reiterate that we have no issue whatsoever with the jewish faith, with the Torah," said President Raisi. "In Iran, Jews are free to practice their religion.

Our only issue is with the Zionists."

The President added: "Today the Zionists wish to discredit the Jewish faith, but we draw a clear distinction between zionist and the true Jewish faith. Your look in which you announce that you are Jewish and yet you are not Zionist, this is something to be commended." he said, the group's mission of differentiating between their religious faith and Zionism.

Rabbi Weiss appreciated the freedom that Iran has offered the Jewry in the country, and asserted that "Zionism has nothing to do with our religion and belief."

Neterei Karta - Facebook

Neterei Karta Youtube