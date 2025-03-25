IPCC Scientists Report Contrails Are Warming the Climate

"...aviation contrails play a huge role in the impact on the climate and an even greater impact than that created by the CO2 emissions" (Phys.org)

(1999) IPCC Special Report on Aviation and Global Atmosphere (Page 7)

"...contrails created by airplanes are contributing more to global warming than all the CO2 that has been caused by the entire 108 years of airplane flight." -- (Phys.org)

"...aviation contrails play a huge role in the impact on the climate and an even greater impact than that created by the CO2 emissions" (Phys.org)

“Contrails tend to warm the Earth’s surface, similar to thin high clouds”.

“Contrails that are spreading that you can identify as contrails would tend to warm the atmosphere” - Joyce Penner, IPCC scientist (BIO)

Source: “IPCC SPECIAL REPORT ON AVIATION AND THE GLOBAL ATMOSPHERE” (PDF), page 7:

Dane Wiggington, at geoengineeringwatch appeared on Detroit's WXYZ News to get the word out about the global aerosol geoengineering plague. Local affiliate stations have a long history of running chemtrail stories that tend to make activists look like conspiracy theorists and WXYZ was no different.

However there was an unexpected payoff in this report when meteorologist, Chris Edwards interviewed UN IPCC climate scientist, Dr. Joyce Penner at the U. Michigan. Penner was involved with the IPCC SPECIAL REPORT ON AVIATION AND THE GLOBAL ATMOSPHERE” that found contrails aggravate global warming to make the climate warmer.

Video on YOUTUBE or RUMBLE

______________________________________________________

Disaster of Geoengineering Worse Than Carbon Dioxide

James Corbett - The Corbett Report - Show Notes Click Here

The environmental movement has developed a single-minded obsession with the supposed effects of carbon dioxide on the global climate. Rather than CO2 gas, however, the technologies that are now being proposed to mitigate this supposed problem might be the real cause of our coming environmental calamity. This is the GRTV Backgrounder on Global Research TV. [Complete Show Notes]

Global Research TV - Youtube

Related Links:

IPCC highlights the growing contribution of aviation to global warming (1999)

https://www.ipcc.ch/1999/06/04/ipcc-highlights-the-growing-contribution-of-aviation-to-global-warming/

(Joyce Penner et al) Transport impacts on atmosphere and climate: Aviation

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1352231009004956

IPCC HIGHLIGHTS THE GROWING CONTRIBUTION OF AVIATION TO GLOBAL WARMING - https://www.ipcc.ch/site/assets/uploads/2018/04/pr-04june1999.pdf

(NSF) Will Clouds Speed or Slow Global Warming? What will be the net effect of all of the Earth's clouds on climate as the Earth continues to warm in the future? Will clouds accelerate warming or help offset, or dull, warming?