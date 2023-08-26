Thank you for joining me for yet another in depth look into the unbelievable levels of cover up and corruption regarding the massacre in Maui. I have to warn you today's video it's bad. It’s not pleasant but it is good for you to see so that you are not left in the dark. From President Joe Biden Insulting the people of Maui to the insane things taking place behind the scenes, there's just so much information I have to share with you that you won't find on mainstream media.

Where are the missing kids parents? Why haven't we been hearing from them asking about their children?

JOSH GREEN has all the numbers but NOTHING regarding the numbers or information on the MISSING CHILDREN

Obviously families have reported who is missing. That means authorities know the numbers, the names, and the ages of the dead. There's a reason they are not telling you what they know.”

Just weeks before the fire, Green unveiled an emergency proclamation on housing, getting rid of the land use commission red tape. This means the government can ignore planned cultural land use and start building a 15 minute “smart cities”.

The questions surrounding the fire in Maui are endless. For what we’re being told is a natural wildfire, there is nothing natural about it.

We are in the beginning stages of the biggest collective awakening in the history of mankind.

A book chronicling the events in Maui, Hawaii, was published on Amazon on August 10, before the "events" had even concluded.

Fire and Fury, the story of the 2023 Maui fire book. How did a climate change book get published about the Maui fires whilst it was still burning?!

So no emergency sirens, police blocking the open access road ordering people not to evacuate , no MSM coverage, complete mismanagement by the State and Federal agencies, offering any surviving families 700 bucks per household. And the only time they’ve ever shut the water off was that day,. While they were trying to extinguish the fires, and they would have, the water was turned off.

Okay so where was the help? Where was the local and federal fire departments and where was the military?

“Schofield Barracks is the largest military base in Hawaii and is operated by the Army. Originally designed to serve as a mobile defense for Pearl Harbor and all of Oahu, today it's home to over 36,000 troops and is a testing facility for chemical-biological weapon defense.”

Wait. You’re telling us that there are 36,000 troops near Maui who specialize in protecting the US against chemical and biological weapon attacks but were not called in or able to protect the residents of Maui from a fire?

And that’s only one of the Hawaiian military bases. There are actually 14 of them in total! In fact, there is also the LARGEST MARINE BASE on Ohau and we’re supposed to believe they COULDNT PUT OUT A FIRE BUT CAN PROTECT US AGAINST FOREIGN ENEMIES?

One person solving the wifi communication issue is Elon Musk who in previous videos, we’ve seen donating Starlink so that Hawaiians are able to use uninterrupted internet.

This leads us to the Maui Police Chief John Pelletier.

This is the same guy who led the response to the deadly (fake) Las Vegas shooting in 2017. As the police chief, this pivotal role places him responsible for ensuring the safety of both 165,000 Maui residents and 3 million tourists who visit the island.

Hawaii News Now, stated he was hired to improve transparency and accountability within the force.

Pelletier ordered the police to reroute all of the citizens back into danger zones refusing to let them get to safety. Many had to jump in the ocean.

TWO WEEKS LATER, BIDEN APPEARS

Biden finally headed to Maui almost two weeks after wildfires devastated the island. Aprratnely He needed a vacation at the beach first —before then heading to another vacation

Not only hasn't Biden visited Maui, but twice vacationed and has barely spoken on it.