GOSPA NEWS

«Well of course! Now that we know that billions of people’s cells might be making aberrant proteins, for unknown periods of time, we can simply sweep these people under the rug, ‘fix’ the product, and keep on makin’ money. Let’s go slidin’ down the slippery sequence slope of gene therapy straight to the Gates of hell».

With this phrase to be engraved in the history of the massive Covid vaccination campaign, the esteemed Canadian researcher, biochemist, immunologist and molecular biologist Jessica Rose (Source 1), author of multiple fundamental discoveries on the contamination of mRNA genetic sera, best describes the disturbing importance of an article published by University of Cambridge in relation to an enlightening scientific research which confirmed to the global scientific community the dangerous experimental use in the Pfizer-Biontech and Moderna mRNA vaccines of what we do not hesitate to define as the “Diabolical Molecule” because it is a biological human component modified twice in the laboratory.

Continue to Gospa News