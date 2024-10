Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

FL- Indian River GOP 10th County to 'Pass Ban the Jab' Resolution!

Shout out to patriots Dr. John Vacchiano - Chair, and Lamarre Notargiacomo - Vice Chair of Indian River County GOP… Indian River County became the 10th county Republican Party in Florida to pass the Ban the Jab resolution!!! To date, in the following order…