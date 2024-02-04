Joe Banister Speaks at 2017 Freedom Forum

Book: Investigating the Federal Income Tax by Joe Banister

Former IRS Criminal Investigation Division Agent Joe Banister, who was forced to resign from the Agency for asking questions about the law, speaks about his experiences with discovering that he was being lied to, and with life after the IRS and being indicted for 4 Federal Felonies when he had done nothing wrong.

Year 2000: One of Joe Banister’s notable public speaking engagements at the Atrium Hotel in Irvine, CA. with an introduction by Peymon Mottahedeh, President of the “Freedom Law School” .

Court Proceedings 16-15813 Joseph Banister v. USA

United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit 11/14/2017

An appeal of the district court's summary judgment in favor of the government in a tax refund action challenging penalties for aiding in the preparation of documents to understate tax liability.



Joe Banister is the only IRS Criminal Investigation Division Special Agent ever to investigate allegations of deceitful and illegal conduct in the agency's administration and enforcement of the federal income tax system, and to report the results of his investigation first to IRS management and executives, and then to the American people. Despite his tremendous credentials and performance awards, Banister's evidence and concerns about his employer were summarily rebuffed and he was "encouraged" to resign from the agency. He resigned his position in 1999 in order to abide by his oath to support and defend the United States Constitution.






