VJCBINGHAM

OCT 13, 2023

THE BEHIND THE SCENES POWER PLAYS CREATE FAMINES AND PANDEMICS, LOCK DOWN NATIONS, AND LAUNCH WARS.

THINGS ARE NOT ALWAYS THE WAY THEY LOOK. And nearly always, not the way the news is spinning them.

‘Early Saturday October 7, 2023, Hamas launched “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.” On that same day, Netanyahu confirmed a so-called “State of Readiness For War.” A complete blockade on the Gaza Strip was initiated on October 9, 2023 consisting in blocking and obstructing the importation of food, water, fuel, and essential commodities to 2.3 million Palestinians. It’s an outright crime against humanity. It’s genocide.’

The quote is from the Global Research article: ‘Netanyahu’s “False Flag”

Netenyahu modeled the deceptive operation after the Pentagon’s Secret, 1962 “Operation Northwoods” Directed Against Cuba but vetoed by president Kennedy.

The Northwoods 1962 document was titled “Justification for U.S. Military Intervention in Cuba; Casualty Lists Would Cause a Helpful Wave of Indignation” SEE IT HERE