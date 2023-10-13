IF THIS WAR IS EXPOSED AS ANOTHER ISRAELI FALSE FLAG, IT WOULD BE A CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY THAT WILL ERASE THE SENTIMENT THAT THEY HAD BUILT UP FOR THE SEMETIC PEOPLE. THERE ARE 911 DEJAVUS TOO...
Posted by VJC Bingham "Parallel Universe" Substack 10/13/2023
OCT 13, 2023
THE BEHIND THE SCENES POWER PLAYS CREATE FAMINES AND PANDEMICS, LOCK DOWN NATIONS, AND LAUNCH WARS.
THINGS ARE NOT ALWAYS THE WAY THEY LOOK. And nearly always, not the way the news is spinning them.
‘Early Saturday October 7, 2023, Hamas launched “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.” On that same day, Netanyahu confirmed a so-called “State of Readiness For War.”
A complete blockade on the Gaza Strip was initiated on October 9, 2023 consisting in blocking and obstructing the importation of food, water, fuel, and essential commodities to 2.3 million Palestinians.
It’s an outright crime against humanity. It’s genocide.’
The quote is from the Global Research article: ‘Netanyahu’s “False Flag”
Netenyahu modeled the deceptive operation after the Pentagon’s Secret, 1962 “Operation Northwoods” Directed Against Cuba but vetoed by president Kennedy.
The Northwoods 1962 document was titled “Justification for U.S. Military Intervention in Cuba; Casualty Lists Would Cause a Helpful Wave of Indignation” SEE IT HERE
Also, fwiw Dr. Paul Alexander is a perfect example of someone who just reads the headlines and believes whatever the fake media spews. I'm blown away that people who know that all govts and the fake media lied about everything having to do with covid, somehow now believe the corrupt govts and fake media are now teling the truth.,
Harold, I found this comment over at Off-Guardian--what do you think?
Shot six times in the legs?By terrorists armed with AK47’s? I’m certainly no expert on assault rifles, but wouldn’t such weapons make quite a mess? Surely there would be massive bruising, swelling, inflammation from such wounds? Where are the exit wounds?
Hamas shooting survivor reveals details of massacre
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13OSvBE4jLI
Is that really her dad?
Sorry friends, but I can’t believe this horseshit (imho) for a moment.
The whole video is creepy.