ICE CUBE AND TUCKER CARLSON GO VIRAL OVER VACCINE CHOICE
Ice Cube protected his family from untested injection Doesn't do well with mandates
Rapper and actor, Ice Cube, had a revealing conversion recently on Tucker on Twitter, about the backlash he received from Hollywood for turning down a $9 Million paycheck for not taking the COVID-19 vaccine. His honest and eloquent answer to why he stuck to his convictions, has gone viral.
VIDEO
Show Notes
Twitter: Discussing Film Tweet "Ice Cube Declines COVID Vaccine"
Rolling Stone: Ice Cube Seems Pretty Proud About Losing $9 Million Because He Wouldn’t Get Vaccinated
Twitter: Black Millionaires Tweet "Ice Cube Goes Off On Gatekeepers"
Good for him.
Hopefully more big names will have the courage to come forward and tell their story to warn others that aren’t paying attention and may not hear it anywhere else.