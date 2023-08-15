ICAN Legal Update on FAA Changes in Pilot Safety Due to Suspicious Normalization of First Degree Heart Block
Normalization of an abnormal heart condition viewed as vaccine injury coverup
August 11, 2023 - Source:
ICAN GETS TO THE BOTTOM OF THE CHANGE IN FAA PILOT HEART HEALTH PARAMETERS
ICAN’s mission to bring you true information demands that all information is shared, not just cherry-picked information. To that end, ICAN received what is hopefully a reassuring answer to a question raised back in February regarding the FAA’s parameters for clearing pilots with potential heart conditions.
At that time, ICAN announced that its attorneys sent a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) threatening suit if it failed to provide a sufficient explanation for the apparent change in its Guide for Aviation Medical Examiners which widened the acceptable metric that would indicate a risk for a “first degree heart block.” The concern was whether this change was necessitated by issues caused by COVID-19 vaccination. The FAA recently sent a response.
The FAA disclosed that the change reflected in the 2022 Guide was based on a conclusion reached “in 2017 that first-degree atrioventricular (AV) blocks between 0.20 and 0.29 seconds … may not require a cardiac workup and may be followed as a normal variant.”
After looking into this claim, ICAN is pleased to confirm that, according to FAA archives, these parameters were indeed in place as early as May 2016 — well prior to the COVID-19 vaccine roll out. Thus, it appears that American travelers can breathe a small sigh of relief that the FAA, unlike so many other federal health agencies, at least in this instance, isn’t sacrificing their safety at the altar of COVID-19 vaccines.
