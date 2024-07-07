by Dane Wigington

"Hurricane Beryl Is the Earliest Category 5 Storm in Recorded History" (from MSN). "Dangerous, record-breaking heat expected to continue spreading across U.S." (from CBS News). "Record-setting heat will continue to torment millions of Americans this weekend" (from CNN). Question, is Hurricane Beryl now scheduled to be utilized as a moisture pump to cool down portions of the superheating US? Even in the far north conditions are beyond alarming: "Wildfires ravage Arctic Circle" (from MSN). Is firestorm smoke being used by the weather makers to temporarily, toxically and very destructively block the sun from the rapidly melting polar ice? Are the climate engineers truly this desperate? How long till impact?

Scientific American - July 1, 2024

Hurricane Beryl’s Unprecedented Intensification Is an ‘Omen’ for the Rest of the Season

Hurricane Beryl, the earliest Category 5 storm in the Atlantic, exploded in strength unusually early in its development, fueled by exceptionally warm ocean waters

By Andrea Thompson

Hurricane Beryl rapidly intensified from a tropical depression on June 28 to a major Category 4 hurricane on July 1, the earliest Category 4 storm on record for the Atlantic Ocean basin. Late that day it became the earliest Category 5 storm in the region.

A new tropical depression formed in the Atlantic Ocean last Friday. A mere two days later it had become a monstrous Category 4 hurricane, which made landfall in Grenada’s island of Carriacou on Monday. By late that evening local time, the storm, named Beryl, was a Category 5 hurricane, the earliest ever in the Atlantic Ocean basin.

The occurrence of such rapid intensification this early in the Atlantic hurricane season and in that location has left meteorologists agog.

“Beryl is rewriting the history books in all the wrong ways,” wrote Eric Blake, a senior hurricane scientist at the National Hurricane Center (NHC), in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

And it likely won’t be the only exceptional hurricane this season, given the overall favorable conditions for storms to develop—especially the extremely warm ocean waters. “I think it is kind of an omen of what the hurricane season will be,” says Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami. “I think we will see some pretty amazing outlier events happen.”

Prior to the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season on June 1, the NHC forecast that 17 to 25 named storms will likely occur by the time that season ends on November 30. (Storms receive a name once they reach tropical or subtropical storm strength, meaning they have winds of at least 39 miles per hour.) Of those, eight to 13 are expected to become hurricanes. And four to seven of those hurricanes will likely strengthen into major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher). This is the highest number of named storms the NHC has ever predicted; an average Atlantic season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

Two main factors are at play in this outlook. First, there are exceptionally warm waters across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. Right now “the ocean temperatures out there look like they do at the peak of hurricane season” in the Atlantic in September, McNoldy says.

Then there is the current decay of the recent El Niño climate pattern and the possible development of a La Niña this year. The seesawing between these two climate patterns changes how heat is released into the atmosphere, which causes a domino effect on atmospheric circulation patterns. An El Niño leads to more wind shear over the Atlantic, which can rip storms apart, whereas neutral or La Niña conditions can make the atmosphere much more favorable to burgeoning hurricanes.

“I think it is kind of an omen of what the hurricane season will be. I think we will see some pretty amazing outlier events happen.” —Brian McNoldy, University of Miami

Given those factors, Beryl was exactly the kind of storm meteorologists were worried about. “Going into this season, this storm is one of the things we were talking about,” McNoldy says, in terms “of seeing storms form and intensify where and when they normally would not.”

