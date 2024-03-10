The Kim Iversen Show LIVE | October 13, 2023

Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro is an international speaker, author, and pulpit rabbi for over 30 years. He's written many books, his most recent being, The Empty Wagon: Zionism’s Journey from Identity Crisis to Identity Theft (2018), a 1381-page treatise on the differences between Judaism and Zionism, is the most comprehensive work written on the subject and considered by many to be definitive.

Feb 22, 2024 - Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro explains the ideology of Zionism as an attempt to re-engineer Jewish identity that resulted in the creation of a self-deprecating, logically inconsistent, traumatic ideology called ZIONISM.

Zionist history is explained through the lens of its own ideology, and a path forward is presented for how to combat Zionism.

Presentation at Brooklyn College. NY

“The Empty Wagon: Zionism's journey from identity crisis to identity theft”

by Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro (Amazon)

Reviewed in the United States on January 25, 2024

בס"ד

The Empty Wagon is a compelling masterpiece exposing the treachery of the Zionist Movement and its’ state, the state of “Israel”. The book is a scholarly work meticulously researched, containing countless quotes and 2833 footnotes siting sources for the ideas presented. The author, Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro שליט"א, clearly a selfless lover and staunch advocate of the Jewish People, brilliantly delivers the information in a manner understandable and enjoyable for the scholar and layperson alike. My wife תחי' and I, study and discuss each fascinating page together, thoroughly relishing the truth and ‘breath of fresh air’ wafting from each page (my wife is reading the book for the second time).



Much criticism is leveled in the world with regards to the injustices the State of “Israel” has committed and continues to commit to the Palestinians. However, after reading the opinions of the leading Torah Sages זצ"ל of the previous generations and learning of the evils the Zionist movement and its’ State perpetrated and continue to perpetrate on our People הי"ו, we now understand those most harmed by the State of “Israel” are the Jewish People. The author incontrovertibly demonstrates that the Zionist movement (enormously assisted by its’ state), was and remains NOTHING more than a massive social engineering project to transform the members of the Spiritual Jewish RELIGION into a material political nation. Tragically, one glance of the Jewish People today, compared to the picture of the Jewish People before the project began (circa 1900), reveals the “Zionist project” of collective assimilation was almost entirely successful. Great confusion has overrun even the Haredi national consciousness; because they never studied the subject don’t know what Zionist ideology is thus believe that “Zionism is dead”. Zionism is thriving greater than ever, just it successfully erased and replaced the identity of the Jewish People, and with this achievement, eliminated Jewish opposition to Zionism and its State. Sorrowfully, even the Haredim, to one degree or another, unwittingly adopted, and even promotes much of the heresy that comprises Zionist ideology. For this, and many other reasons brought to light in the Empty Wagon, it is now clear to us that the Zionist Movement (a branch off the Assimilationist/Reform Movement) and its’ State (fraudulently and deceptively named the State of “Israel”), is the greatest catastrophe and deepest shame that has ever befallen the Jewish People.



Perhaps the saddest aspect, for the most part its brain washed victim (the Jewish People), ardently supports, and takes pride in its destroyer and source of their global disgrace plus primary manufacturer of antisemitism the world over. Alas! upon reading this review, most will reflexively belch the labels “Neturei Karta”, “self-hating Jew” or something of the sort, to baselessly discredit its content. However, a person of intellect, who takes to read the book with an even partially open mind will be richly rewarded with the attainment of truth and understanding.



Much gratitude is felt to the author for lifting the dense darkness from before our blind eyes and redeeming us from a bondage of deceit. The author has performed a great act of loving kindness for the Jewish People at great personal sacrifice.



An urgent read for every Jew and Non-Jew (however the book contains some orthodox Jewish jargon not familiar to others). Equally urgent, we must pass on its message to our People and to the Nations of the World, the STATE of “Israel” has no affiliation with the PEOPLE of Israel, rather, it is the antithesis to every value and belief held by the Torah Nation, and thereby restore the honor of G-d, His Torah and the dignity of our People so terribly besmirched by the Zionist Movement and their State.