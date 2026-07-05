The Falsification of History - Our Distorted Reality by John Hamer

Jun 18, 2026 Seth Holehouse interviewed British author and researcher John Hamer, a man who has spent over 20 years pulling apart the lies most people never think to question. Hamer explained how America went bankrupt in 1871 and was handed back to the control of the British Crown, why the City of London is the true financial headquarters of the world, why your vote was never meant to change anything, and why the biggest lies in science and history all serve the same purpose — to keep you controlled, compliant, and completely in the dark.

Website: http://falsificationofhistory.co.uk/

Seth Holehouse is the host of the “Man in America” YouTube channel. He is also recognized as a TV personality and podcaster. Holehouse gained prominence in 2020 after a video he created, which exposed alleged election fraud, was shared by President Donald Trump. This video, titled “The Plot to Steal America,” aimed to warn Americans about what Holehouse describes as a communist threat to the nation.

Since its debut, Holehouse’s “Man in America” show has attracted over a million viewers monthly across both audio and video platforms. His work focuses on connecting issues such as government corruption and hidden power networks, aiming to provide an honest conversation about current events.

6/30/2026: John Hamer Interview

Trump Is Bypassing the Fed - JFK Was Killed for the Same Move