Military Intelligence Director Yadlin Comments on Gaza, Syria and Lebenon (PDF) - "Yadlin said Israel would be "happy" if Hamas took over Gaza because the IDF could then deal with Gaza as a hostile state."

NYT 12/10/2023: ‘Buying Quiet’: Inside the Israeli Plan That Propped Up Hamas. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gambled that a strong Hamas (but not too strong) would keep the peace and reduce pressure for a Palestinian state.

CNN: Qatar maintains close ties with both Hamas and Western states, including the United States. It’s little wonder they were sending suitcases full of cash to bribe Hamas members and martyrs into carrying out the Oct 7th attacks.

CNN: Qatar sent millions to Gaza for years – with Israel’s backing. Here’s what we know about the controversial deal. Since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, the Gulf state of Qatar has come under fire by Israeli officials, American politicians and media outlets for sending hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Gaza, which is governed by the Palestinian militant group. But all that happened with Israel’s blessing. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attend a meeting in Lusail, Qatar, Friday Oct. 13, 2023. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS. How the tiny Arab state of Qatar became indispensable in talks with Hamas. In a series of interviews with key Israeli players conducted in collaboration with Israeli investigative journalism organization Shomrim, CNN was told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued the cash flow to Hamas, despite concerns raised from within his own government. Israel approved the deal in a security cabinet meeting in August 2018, when Netanyahu was serving his previous tenure as premier.

How and why Israel helped create Hamas? Not many people are aware of the fact that it was Israel which had helped the creation of Hamas as a counter to PLO HERE

“Divide and Rule”: How Israel Helped Start Hamas to Weaken Palestinian Hopes for Statehood (10/20/23) HERE

Hamas Israel’s own creation (2018) - HERE