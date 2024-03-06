In this 30-minute wake-up call, you’ll find out:

Dr. Andrew Kaufman:

When I say we’re exposed to a slew of toxins from every nook and cranny, I’m not overegging the pudding…

…Especially when you find out what over 60% of our food is grown with!

Prepare to discover the biggest scam since fluoride in the water — biosolids.

It’s literally sewage sludge used as a ”cost-effective” fertilizer, containing over 80,000 hazardous chemicals discharged from industrial waste pipes.

And if you’re not eating organically grown food, you’re in the firing line of many serious health problems.

In fact, I bet you know better than to believe the government when they claim that widespread memory loss, liver damage, fertility issues, skin disorders, and cancer are genetic or caused by “germs” — so it’s important that you know about it.

Not to worry though, I’ve gathered all the facts, filtered out the lies, and I’m ready to arm you with the truth — so you won’t have to search endlessly through various conflicting articles with surfing tools that give you biased info.

