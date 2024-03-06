How Farming With "Biosolids" is Poisoning Our Food Supply - Dr Andrew Kaufman
A little Realized Process of Using Toxic Waste as Fertilizer in Farming
In this 30-minute wake-up call, you’ll find out:
How biosolids are poisoning our food supply (and ruining your health).
How farmers have been tricked into using a “cost-effective,” yet toxic, fertilizer without knowing it.
How you can evade this synthetic pollutant and its dangerous effects once and for all.
Dr. Andrew Kaufman:
When I say we’re exposed to a slew of toxins from every nook and cranny, I’m not overegging the pudding…
…Especially when you find out what over 60% of our food is grown with!
Prepare to discover the biggest scam since fluoride in the water — biosolids.
It’s literally sewage sludge used as a ”cost-effective” fertilizer, containing over 80,000 hazardous chemicals discharged from industrial waste pipes.
And if you’re not eating organically grown food, you’re in the firing line of many serious health problems.
In fact, I bet you know better than to believe the government when they claim that widespread memory loss, liver damage, fertility issues, skin disorders, and cancer are genetic or caused by “germs” — so it’s important that you know about it.
Not to worry though, I’ve gathered all the facts, filtered out the lies, and I’m ready to arm you with the truth — so you won’t have to search endlessly through various conflicting articles with surfing tools that give you biased info.
Could the many carcinogenic chemicals in microplastics be linked to a plethora of health issues, including autism + infertility?
Did a quick search for UK Biosolids suppliers and found plenty. I suppose it's the oldest trick, getting someone to pay you to take your rubbish away for you.