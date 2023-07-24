OMG Group: BlackRock Recruiter Who ‘Decides People’s Fate’ Says ‘War is Good for Business’ Undercover Footage

Youtube Video

Zelensky has said he wants Ukraine to become a "BIG ISRAEL" and Israel has always seen territorial expansion in it's future.

Since Russia plans to establish a branch of its embassy in Jerusalem we can suspect that Zelensky has an agreement with Israel, as an agent of Ukraine depopulation at the pleasure of the Zionist regime. It likely follows that Zelensky is Israel's "chosen one" since he was born in a Russian speaking City of Kryvyi Rih, and has managed to sustain an ethnic cleansing and depopulation campaign under a prolonged kabuki combat dance with Russia where Zelenskyy and Biden promise to keep fighting to the last Ukrainian but with no help from NATO.

THE GREYZONE: Zelensky and NATO Plan to Transform Post-War Ukraine Into ‘a Big Israel’

The NATO-backed Atlantic Council has proposed apartheid Israel as a blueprint for a hyper-militarized Ukraine. The paper was authored by Obama’s former ambassador to Tel Aviv, now an Israeli spy-tech consultant.

Just forty days after Russia’s military campaign began inside Ukraine, Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelensky told reporters that in the future, his country would be like “a big Israel.” The following day, one of Israel’s top promoters in the Democratic Party published an op-ed in NATO’s official think tank exploring how that could be executed. (Continue)



Related:

THE HILL - Zelensky agrees to Ukraine rebuild investment with BlackRock CEO

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to coordinate investment efforts to reconstruct Ukraine during a video conference this week. Zelensky’s office made the announcement on Wednesday. It came after Ukraine’s economic ministry signed a memorandum of understanding in November 2022, for BlackRock to provide advisory support for designing an investment framework.

“Build Back Better” Driven by Rothschilds

SPUTNIK GLOBE: (7/21/23) Apparently convinced that he was talking with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, Rothschild revealed how he and his enterprise intend to partake in the “restoration of Ukraine” in sectors such as “energy, housing construction and logistics.”

BREAKING: James O’Keefe Confronts BlackRock Recruiter, Denies His Own Words. Hides in Police Station

Charlie Kirk and James O’Keefe Analyze the BlackRock exposè