Highland Hospital, Rochester NY, Attempted to Kill My Family Member With Covid Protocol in August 2023
Covid murder wards remain operational in key federally funded locations.
Continue to Sasha’s interview on the Shannon Joy Show HERE
Continue to Sasha’s interview on the Shannon Joy Show HERE
The step-by-step covid hospital murder protocol is discussed in more detail in the interview video. Here is the summary:
Isolation by fear
Intentional dehydration
Denial to fill other necessary medications in order to worsen condition of patient
Gaslighting by “family relations” staff
Denial of care (call button consistently “malfunctioning”)
Remdesivir to cause kidney failure, attempts to sneak it in against explicit orders not to administer
Hiding identities of personnel operating the covid ward
Even after discharged from hospital - attempts to discontinue prescription of necessary medications to worsen the patients condition and get them re-admitted!