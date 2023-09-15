Hawaii’s Freemason Kings Article - HERE

In the mid-nineteenth century, European imperial powers were all over the Pacific, and Hawaii’s leaders knew they were under threat. Historian Frank J. Karpiel, Jr. writes that one source of strength for the nation’s monarchs came from a distinctly Western source: Freemasonry.

Kalākaua’s political skills and connections helped him in discussions with foreign leaders, leading to a long-sought free trade deal with the U.S. in 1876. The agreement boosted Hawaii’s agricultural export industry, but ultimately it was bad news for Kalākaua and Masonry on the islands. Karpiel writes that the economic boom drew technicians and managers with little knowledge of Hawaiian culture: “These newcomers would provide a ready audience for the king’s most dedicated opponents, the sons of the missionaries who had contested Kamehameha IV’s rule thirty years earlier.” Ultimately, the strength of that coalition contributed to Kalākaua’s fall. The Bayonet Constitution of 1887 relegated him to figurehead status. A few years after his death the U.S. annexed the nation in 1898.

Uncovering King Kalakaua's Secrets As a Mason

King Kalakaua was a renaissance man, reviving the past while wholeheartedly embracing technology and the future.

Kalākaua (David Laʻamea Kamananakapu Mahinulani Naloiaehuokalani Lumialani Kalākaua; November 16, 1836 – January 20, 1891), sometimes called The Merrie Monarch, was the last king and penultimate monarch of the Kingdom of Hawaiʻi, reigning from February 12, 1874, until his death in 1891. Wikipedia

Locals Speak Fondly of Hawaii’s Masonic History

The Cultural Masonic institutions provided protection against rogue Pacific intruders until Hawaii’s population became overwhelmed by settlers who had no history or interest in the local culture other than how their businesses could take fair or unfair advantage of Hawaii’s natural resources. The stability provided by Cultural Masons was undermined when organized western business leaders became intent on having Hawaii become an annexed territory of the United States. This was accomplished with the creation of the "Committee of Safety" - a was a 13-member group of the Annexation Club, composed of mostly Hawaiian subjects of American descent and American citizens who were mostly members of the Missionary Party.

Hawaii Controlled by Freemasons since 1851

A King's Noble Vision | Iolani Palace

At Iolani Palace in Honolulu, you step back into Hawaii's royal past, relive the story of Hawaii's kings and queens, and explore the palace King Kalakaua build in 1882.

Lawful Hawaiian Government Group Prepares Land Claim

(Facebook) Lawful Hawaiian Government Progressive Party

In 2015 an indigenous group became activists to restore Sovereignty of Hawaii (WIKI)

The Hawaiian sovereignty movement (Hawaiian: ke ea Hawaiʻi) is a grassroots political and cultural campaign to reestablish an autonomous or independent nation or kingdom of Hawaii out of a desire for sovereignty, self-determination, and self-governance.[2][3] Some groups also advocate some form of redress from the United States for its 1893 overthrow of Queen Lili'uokalani, and for what is described as a prolonged military occupation beginning with the 1898 annexation. The movement generally views both the overthrow and annexation as illegal.[4][5] Palmyra Atoll and Sikaiana were annexed by the Kingdom in the 1860s, and the movement regards them as under illegal occupation along with the Hawaiian Islands.[6][7] The Apology Resolution the United States Congress passed in 1993 acknowledged that the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom was an illegal act.[8]

Prime Minister Noa on Upcoming Land Claim (2015)

A popular narrative with the 2023 Lahaina fire claims the locals refuse to sell their land to corporations or give it up to the State of Hawaii “for the greater good” while the Lawful Hawaiian Government (LHG) group sees it differently.

The LHG is moving to restore Hawaiian sovereignty of the land that was taken from them by military force.

The LHG references the The Apology Resolution the United States Congress passed in 1993 under President Bill Clinton that acknowledged the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom was an illegal act.

