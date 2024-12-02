1998 release of “Holes in the Heaven” available at Amazon

This documentary film poses the question: Are we making Holes in Heaven? HAARP (High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program) is a controversial high frequency radio transmitter, or "ionospheric heater," which is believed to be descended from the works of Nikola Tesla and is operated by the U.S. Navy/Air Force and Phillip Laboratories in remote Gakona, Alaska.

Using HAARP, the military can focus a billion-watt pulsed radio beam into our upper atmosphere, ostensibly for ionospheric research. This procedure will form extremely low frequency waves and send them back to the Earth, enhancing communications with submarines and allowing us to "see" into the Earth, detecting anything from oil reserves to underground missile silos.

However, several researchers claim HAARP poses many dangers, including blowing thirty-mile holes in the Earth's upper atmosphere. They also warn of possible disruption of the subtle magnetic energies of our Earth and ourselves. Holes in Heaven? is a prime example of grassroots filmmaking by producer Paula Randol-Smith and Emmy-winning director Wendy Robbins. Narrated by Martin Sheen, the documentary, investigates HAARP, its history and implications, and examines the dangers and benefits of high and low frequencies and of electromagnetic technology.

Angels Don't Play This HAARP: Advances in Tesla Technology

by Nick Begich and Jeane Manning

"We've arranged a global civilization in which most crucial elements profoundly depend on science and technology. We've also arranged things so that almost no one understands science or technology. We might get away with it for a while, but sooner or later, this combustible mixture of ignorance and power is going to blow up in our faces." (Carl Sagan)

"Begich and Manning lay it all on the table. They write about HAARP's origins and history. They write about the HAARP facility's ability to: generate earthquakes, modify the weather, control people's minds, map the Earth's interior, generate ultra-powerful laser like power beams, transmit wireless power, and more. Sure, these technologies can be used benevolently, but when they are in the hands of our military, the emphasis is on killing people and breaking stuff. We're concerned that these technologies are being used against the American people."

Peter A. Kirby, author of “Chemtrails Exposed”, 2016

Fifth Nozzle Engaged On 4 Engine Lufthansa DLH452 - Media Keeps Telling You Its only water vapor.

Aluminum, Barium and other metal particulates react to powerful Directed EMF to intensify hurricanes and tornadoes.

