GREAT MAUI CORPORATE LAND-GRAB - Interview with Aictivist Michelle Melendez

In the aftermath of the devastating Lahaina wildfires, many local residents have raised concerns about the potential for large corporations, investors, and developers to swoop in and acquire valuable land from those who have been displaced or lost their homes. Michelle Melendez, a long-time resident and activist in Maui, has been at the forefront of this conversation, highlighting what she refers to as “The Great Maui Land Grab.”

In a recent interview, Melendez spoke passionately about the threat that outside interests pose to local communities and the efforts to preserve the island's cultural heritage and protect residents' rights. Melendez explained that the wildfires, which left large swathes of land in Lahaina devastated, created a vacuum that opportunistic entities are eager to fill.

Blackrock Ready to Exploit Maui for Build Back Better Re-Development?

Gov. Josh Green says Building Back Better will bring more housing and perhaps more Billionaires (HERE)

“This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this happen,” she said. “Disasters often lead to land grabs. Wealthy developers come in, offering what seem like generous amounts of money to residents who’ve lost everything. But it’s a fraction of what the land will be worth once they’ve built resorts or luxury homes.”

Melendez describes how many locals are emotionally and financially vulnerable after the fires, which makes them more likely to accept offers that may seem like a lifeline in the short term but could permanently displace them from their ancestral lands.

“Maui’s people are facing not just the loss of homes but the loss of their identity. The land is tied to our culture and history. When we lose the land, we lose our heritage,”

Melendez also discussed the lack of affordable housing in Maui, a problem that existed long before the wildfires. With the destruction caused by the fires, she fears the situation will only worsen.

“Developers are not coming in to build affordable housing for locals; they are building vacation rentals and homes for the ultra-wealthy,” she said.

This, according to Melendez, is part of a broader issue: a system that favors the interests of big money over the rights of local residents. Melendez called on the local government and community leaders to take decisive action, pushing for policies that would protect residents from predatory offers and ensure that any rebuilding efforts prioritize the needs of the local population.

“We need legislation in place that protects our people and prevents these land grabs,” she urged.

In conclusion, Melendez's interview sheds light on a crucial issue facing Maui in the wake of the fires, emphasizing the need for vigilance and proactive measures to preserve the island’s culture, land, and people from exploitation.

Blackrock Ready to Exploit Maui for Build Back Better Re-Development?

Gov. Josh Green says Building Back Better will bring more housing and perhaps more Billionaires (HERE)

Mass Murder and the West Maui Land Grab

(SUBSTACK: Greg Reese Report)