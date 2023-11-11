GRAYZONE: Max Blumenthal Exposes US State Dept. as Complicit in GAZA Genocide and Ethnic Cleansing (Video)
Blumenthal confronts US State Department deputy spokesperson, Vedant Patel, with piecing questions that reveal the US is doing the bidding of Netenyahu.
In replies to Max Blumenthal’s piercing questions, State Department Deputy Spokesperson (Vedant Patel) replies with awkward responses that reveal the US position on war crimes in GAZA is whatever Netanyahu and the Zionist State of Israel want it to be.
Stanley Michael Lynk (born 1952) is a Canadian legal academic. He is currently an associate professor at the University of Western Ontario. From 2016 to 2022 he was the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territories occupied since 1967.
Building Back GAZA
Q&A: Former UN expert stresses Israel’s occupation of Gaza never ended
Al Jazeera: What comes next in terms of the Israeli occupation and the future of Gaza?
Lynk:
A second option, which I think is what the United States would prefer – and you’d probably find support from countries in the Global North – is an international administration moving in, either led by the Arab world, led by the United Nations, or some combination thereof, where there would be international troops on the ground, there would be an international fund to reconstruct Gaza.