11/3/2023 - Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate cover the latest from the Israeli-US war on Palestine, from Hassan Nasrallah's momentous speech in Beirut to the conflict inside Gaza, and the battle across the West for the right to speak out against the war.
Meanwhile, a March for Gaza from CUNY collage to Times Square on November 2, 2023.
GAZA Opinion Poll is Trouble for Biden
Gallup’s 2023 World Affairs Poll revealed that among Democrat voters 49% to just 38% said their sympathy lies more with the Palestinian side than with Israelis. Democrats who said they are neutral also fell to 13%, a new low. HERE
Rabbi Dovid Feldman addressing a rally for Palestine at City Collage of New York, on October 31, 2023.
Discussion about this post
No posts
90% of Jews in Israel identity as Zionists. This whole narrative that’s building that Jews are somehow completely different than Zionists is not true, and it’s being pushed by the usual cast of characters. In fact, there is a great deal of overlap between the two. So much overlap that it really makes this “they’re not the same thing” irrelevant. It’s just more obfuscation and lies.
https://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/90-percent-of-Israeli-Jews-call-themselves-Zionists-Herzl-Day-poll-finds-454347