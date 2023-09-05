Original Article - HERE

Publié le 22 janvier 2023

Different types of nanosystems have been fabricated including carbon nanotubes, paramagnetic nanoparticles, dendrimers, nanoemulsions, etc. Physicochemical properties of the starting materials and the selected method of preparation play a significant aspect in determining the shape and characteristics of the developed nanoparticles.

Jaxen promised to follow-up on the magnetic arm story but never did. It’s easy to imagine that he got a phone call to drop future stories. The Highwire is increasingly accused of operating as a “limited hangout” even though Del Bigtree makes the questionable claim that nobody tells him what stories to cover. The most egregious example is his obvious exclusion of any guest who rejects Germ theory (viruses) in favor of the more enlightened and scientific Terrain paradigm.

Sommaire

The Peoples are threatened by the warp speed Orchestration of a Pandemic Famine

Declaration of Intentions

Currently, in France, and in so many other countries, while waiting for hypothetical and miraculous anti-flu “mRNA vaccines”, farmers continue to euthanize tens of millions of poultry… so that they cannot die infected by the flu…

What the Fake is going on? When will the farming world revolt, once and for all?

In October 2022, a study entitled, “Promising strategy for developing mRNA-based universal influenza virus vaccine for human population, poultry, and pigs- focus on the bigger picture”, even raised the possibility of creating a universal mRNA vaccine for humans, pigs and poultry. Mama Mia! La Pandemia!!! [55]

Christiane Lambert of the FNSEA – the main farmers’ mafia union in France – recently declared that the “mRNA Vaccine” to protect poultry, allegedly, against bird flu, would be ready in June 2023 – while the Minister of Agriculture, Marc Fesneau, had announced it for the fall of 2023. [30] In fact, the “Vaccine” of Ceva Santé Animale, the leader in animal health (a way of saying) in France, is being tested until the spring of 2023 and, as it requires 9 months of industrial production, it will not be marketed until 2024. Will the second laboratory, the German Boehringer, be able to accelerate its research at a “speed of science” faster than the “speed of science” of Ceva Animal Health? Surprise, surprise!!!

Which flu, by the way? Ask Anthony Fauci, the serial-killer/liar, the AIDS and COVID Joker-Doctor of the Globalists and Banksters. For near half a century, this arch-criminal has been playing his deadly flute on the tune of the flu… in its primary meaning of “influenza”, of penetration, of infiltration, of insinuation, of corruption, of jabbing… The Vaccine religion, with its toxic needles – is a religion of the “Voodoo Child”. And what about the Covid religion with its toxic Spikes?

By the way, with or without Graphene – for the new chicken mRNA vaccines? Dansez la Vaccinade vers la Grande Hommelette Finale!

I have already expressed myself, extensively, on this very subject, in French, in my essay entitled “Is the H5N1 Avian Flu the next false Pandemic orchestrated by the Vaccinalist and Eugenicist Globalists? Or is it, rather, a mutant H5N1 with a mutinous Covid flavor?” – which is the first chapter of my sequence “Orchestration of a Pandemic Famine.” [44]

On the subject of bird flu, and for the sake of commemoration, with regard to the guide Mouammar Kadhafi, assassinated by the CIA-infiltrated “Hungarian Dwarf” (Sarkozy) and the Clinton clique – in 2011. Kadhafi declared, in September 2009, in front of the General Assembly of the United Nations – which he accused of being a windbag – that viruses exist only for the sale of vaccines by the multinational pharmaceutical companies. Mouammar Kadhafi, a great benevolent dreamer, even called, there, for free medicines! Mouammar Kadhafi knew, pertinently, that the pathogenic viruses exist only in the unbridled propaganda of the genocidal Vaccine Freaks of the Pharmacrathy . [45] At the time, he even played the mocking-bird – about the bird flu – by prophesying the emergence of a fish flu in the future!

And here we are: today, fishes are vaccinated against a multitude of different pathologies… while poultry, waiting for an mRNA vaccine, are sacrificed, by tens and hundreds of millions – on the altar of the orchestration of Hunger – in order to avoid dying, hypothetically, from the flu by the virtue of an excremented shower from contaminated (and PCR tested) wild geese flying over their captivity shelters – when they are lucky to know the smell of “outside”.

Today, my transparent and declared objective, for this fifth chapter of my sequence “Orchestration of a Pandemic Famine, is to highlight the orchestration, by the Globalists eugenicists, of a new vector of graphenization of populations. It is the vector of “vaccines” which are permanently injected into farm animals throughout their survival life – very often in concentration camps.

Back in 2008/2009, when, with my son Ananda, we were shooting (images) in the west and mid-west, of USA, for the preparation of a 5 hours DVD documentary – the Titanic Apicole – about the industrial persecution of the honey-bees and about the Colony Collapse Disorder, we filmed terrific sequences of cattle and chicken concentration camps in Colorado or Iowa. Even organic? Indeed, even organic!

Is it necessary to specify that if graphene is found in the food chain – in meat, in eggs, in milk, etc. – because of the “vaccination” campaigns of farm animals, it is because these animals are graphenized during their life? Just like human animals are – without their knowledge, and so without their “informed consent”.

As summarized in a recent study published in December 2022: [53] «The usage of nanotechnology in veterinary medicine (veterinary nanomedicine) is still in its infancy… There is an urgent need for more research addressing nano-medecine pharmaco or toxico-kinetics in various farm animals, allergic and toxic reactions because of heterogeneous materials and their shapes, formula, and doses, animal species, and other unknown issues.»

And this, at least, as long as there is a livestock sector, because, if the Peoples do not reinitialize, very quickly, the Men of Davos – the gang of the World Economic Forum that has, even, placed a string of its Barbie Dolls in a position of official authority – it will be very bad for the future of their agriculture and farm animals… and for their food sovereignty.

Klaus Schwab’s Great Reinitialization, or Great Narrative, is just a very viral, and extremely pathogenic, variant of the Tikun Olam syndrome – which has been spreading and contaminating the Peoples… for a pretty long time – If I may.

In their pathetic and hugely protected (with 5000 soldiers) theater in Davos, the Globalists are only repeating their endless demented threats against the Peoples… who, moreover, are becoming more and more aware of the vicious, pathological, eugenic, inhuman – and even extraterrestrial, as John Kerry points out – nature of this self-proclaimed entity guiding the World.

Today, this deadly and morbid sect, which is the World Economic Forum, lies in full decay – witness, for example, the resignation of one of its junkies, Jacinda Ardern, in charge of New Zealand… after having transformed this country into a scorched war zone – from a social point of view. I would even be inclined to imagine that the Banksters, who are strictly devoid of empathy, could consider, discreetly, to blow some circuit breakers, in a near future… especially since the virtual “cloud”, of the real and huge FTX/Sam the Fried Banker scandal, is hovering, slyly, in the purulent atmosphere of some psychopaths affiliated to the World Economic Forum – or just dancing the Zelensky tango.

mRNA “Vaccines” : a code name for nano-metallised and, more importantly, nano-graphenised “Vaccines”?

Today, the vaccine obsession is based on mRNA: no vaccine salvation without this nucleic messenger. Moreover, the medical obsession, not to use the term “therapeutic”, also relies heavily on mRNA… and the so-called “gene therapies”

With “mRNA Vaccines”, all surprises are possible. To be convinced of this, it is enough to listen to the criminal Albert Bourla – Pfizer’s CEO since 2019 – attempting to pour out, by voice, an insipid, inarticulate and incoherent soup of supposedly scientific goodies and propaganda. Even to the point of conceding publicly, on television, that it is obvious that Pfizer does not create its vaccines from a real and existing Covid virus – but just from a pseudo-virus, a synthetic virus, namely from genetic virtual sequences spat from a computer. [51] [52]

Even Fakypedia, to say, has not managed to discover a photograph conferring a minimal semblance of intelligence [50] to this individual who was placed at the head of Pfizer at the same time as the Davos Economic Forum, in January 2019, orchestrated, very secretly, the fake pandemic to come at the end of the year. It was high times for Stéphane Bancel, the French boss of ModeRNA (then in non-virtual bankrupt) who was invited to hear about the excellent news… for Pfizer, for Moderna, for AstraZeneca, etc, and for all the Banksters of the world… as this fake pandemic is “nothing” but a global coup d’état to crush all the Peoples economically, socially, culturally and, in fact, existentially.

In fact, two of the worst criminals in charge of the Covidian vaccine genocide of the Nations – of the Goyims – are veterinarians. Very convenient! Antony Fauci is a veterinarian who got involved in state eugenics (AIDS, Covid, etc), in the US administration, for more than four decades. As to Albert Bourla, he is, also, a veterinarian who joined Pfizer, in 1993, and who specialized in animal reproduction biotechnology – namely in the creation of animal chimeras, in the literal sense of the word, because they are not natural.

Even lettuces are concerned… and threatened! [26] Indeed, on September 16, 2021, the University of California Riverside published an article presenting its recent research on the creation of an mRNA “vaccine” vectored by edible and cultivated plants – in this case lettuces and spinach… in order to fight, allegedly, against the invisible CoqueVide/19. According to Juan Pablo Giraldo, in charge of this research, «Ideally, one plant could produce enough mRNA vaccine for one person».

Juan Pablo Giraldo is the author of many publications: he is an expert in nano-particles, nano-structures, nano-technologies, nano-bionics – in the field of plants. For example, in April 2020, he published a study entitled “Targeted delivery of nanomaterials with chemical cargoes in plants enabled by a biorecognition motif” [29]

What a spell on these lettuces! Think about it: it is about forcing plants to assimilate chemical cargoes by disguising them with carbon nanotubes – for example…

In addition to being an RNA specialist, Juan Pablo Giraldo has also published some studies on graphene family derivatives: “Targeted Carbon Nanostructures for Chemical and Gene Delivery to Plant Chloroplasts” [28], “Sulfolipid density dictates the extent of carbon nano-dot interaction with chloroplast membranes” [22] and “Polymethacrylamide and Carbon Composites that Grow, Strengthen, and Self-Repair using Ambient Carbon Dioxide Fixation” [27].

Is this a coincidence? Absolutely not. In one of these studies, Juan Pablo Giraldo states that, «We developed targeted carbon-based nanomaterials as tools for precise chemical delivery (carbon dots, CDs) and gene delivery platforms (single-walled carbon nanotubes, SWCNTs) to chloroplasts, key organelles involved in efforts to improve plant photosynthesis, assimilation of nutrients, and delivery of agrochemicals. »[28]

In this particular example – the creation of an mRNA “vaccine” vectorized by lettuce and spinach – it is very clear that the researcher in charge of this vaccine creation is a graphene expert who uses graphene quantum dots, or carbon nano-tubes, to vectorize various charges. Even if none of the articles written, by the mainstream press, mentions these graphene derivatives used, by Juan Pablo Giraldo, as vectors – they are, nevertheless.

In conclusion, it seems very reasonable to propose that the term “mRNA Vaccine” be a globalist and catch-all term which is coded to designate nano-particle metallized vaccines… and especially nano-graphenized – and nano-graphenizing vaccines.

And I will prove it throughout this essay – which is somewhat technical, admittedly. Nevertheless, today, it is essential to educate oneself if one does not want to consume, directly or indirectly, lettuces/vaccines stuffed with polymers based on carbon nanotubes or, more simply, meat (or eggs, or milk) coming from farms totally vaccinated/injected with graphene derivatives – in order to protect them, allegedly, against an incredible number of duly invented pathologies… In fact, against an ever increasing number of pathologies. Why? Because the Pharmaceutical Mafia intends to rake in hundreds of billions of dollars – on mRNA “vaccines”.

Biodegradable Dendrimer Nano-particles in the New mRNA “Vaccines”

On January 12, 2023, Tiba Biotech – a new start-up founded in 2016 by MIT – signed a partnership with CEPI [15] to evaluate the next-generation RNA vaccine platform technology to fight “Disease X.” For the record, CEPI is the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), an organization sponsored and funded by the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. In short, a partnership contract between mafiosi.

As a reminder. The development of the “Covid” vaccine was announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos, January 21/24, 2020, one week before the WHO officially launched a global public health emergency on January 30, 2020, when the number of “confirmed cases” – by invalid PCR – worldwide (excluding China) was 150 (including 6 in the US).

On January 18, 2023, in Davos, CNBC host Rebecca Quick praised Moderna’s CEO for developing the Covid vaccine… before the virus existed in the United States. [31] During the debate, CNBC host Rebecca Quick revealed that at a WEF breakfast/meeting during the January 21/24, 2020 Forum, Stephane Bancel told her that Moderna was already working on a “Covid/19” vaccine…

The expression “Covid/19” was officially introduced to the world on February 11, 2020 by the WHO clown, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The term “Covid/19” means, very simply, “Covid/AI” as AI stand for 19 in the alphabet. “Certificate Of Vaccination IDentity. Artificial Intelligence”.

According to their introduction. «Tiba Biotech is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation RNA vaccines and therapeutics based on a novel dendrimer nanoparticle delivery platform initially developed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research. Tiba Biotech’s nanoparticle delivery platform, RNABL™, can safely enable large vaccine and therapeutic payloads, with relaxed cold-chain requirements and superior safety compared to existing RNA technologies, to provide protection against multiple human and animal diseases ». [15]

Wait a minute! Superior safety? Are there any safety issues with RNA injections developed “at the Speed of Science”?

In September 2022, Tiba Biotech signed a partnership with the state of New South Wales, Australia, to develop next-generation mRNA vaccines, in fast tracking processes [20], against new emerging animal diseases that threaten Australia’s livestock sector and food security – including an mRNA vaccine against foot-and-mouth disease. [16] [17]

In June 2022, Tiba Biotech signed a partnership with the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine of Tufts University to develop a multi-antigen, mRNA vaccine that allegedly protects against Powassan encephalomyelitis – vectored by the same tick species that transmit Lyme Disease. [18]

According to their propaganda, the world needs better RNA delivery because, today, most RNA-based drugs rely on decades-old technology – lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) – to enable their delivery into the human body. « Lipid nanoparticles are delicate nanoscale shells made of positively charged amino lipids that encapsulate negatively charged RNA. However, studies have shown that these lipid nanoparticle components can cause unwanted and dose-limiting toxicity and inflammation. This is also a highly contested patent space where a small number of early innovators are able to demand high licensing fees that chill new applications. Tiba has developed a portfolio of issued patents and patent applications worldwide, ranging from novel dendrimer chemistries to nucleic acid design.»

In short, Tiba Biotech claims to be in a position to introduce a new class of fully synthetic biodegradable nanoparticles [35] that would overcome the limitations – and toxicity – of lipid nanoparticles.

With or without Graphene?

New mRNA “Vaccines” surfing on Dendrimers: with or without Graphene?

In view of the fact that the Authorities and Globalists are constantly trying to graphenize the populations, it is tempting to postulate, once again, the hypothesis that the term “mRNA vaccine functionalized with dendrimeric nanoparticles” is a catch-all term coded to designate metallic nanoparticle vaccines… and especially nano-graphenized vaccines

See, in French, the CINaM article entitled “At CINaM, many chemists are interested in the synthesis of molecules called dendrimers, as well as in their properties and biological applications in order to make them the drugs of the future”. [54]

Indeed, the scientific literature, of the last few years, present many studies on the synergy between graphene derivatives and dendrimers – namely on the realization of graphene/dendrimer chimeras… for medical applications.

In fact, as far back as 2013, a study entitled, “Colloidal drug delivery systems in vaccine delivery” states that: «Colloidal carriers (liposomes, niosomes, microspheres, proteosomes, virosomes and virus like particles (VLPs), antigen cochleates, dendrimers and carbon nanotubes) have been widely explored for vaccine delivery.» [37]

In fact, as far back as 2006, a study entitled, “Functional polymeric nanoparticles: an efficient and promising tool for active delivery of bioactives” states that: «Various types of functional nanosystems, such as carbon nanotubes, quantum dots, polymeric micelles, dendrimers, metallic nanoparticles, and liposomes, are being extensively explored. However, high tissue accumulation of nonbiodegradable nanoparticles has caused toxicity problems and rendered them as not-so-popular therapeutic and diagnostic systems. The toxicity and safety of nonbiodegradable nanoparticles are subject to future research.»[40]

Here are a few other studies, for example, some of which openly mention the creation of graphene/dendrimer chimeras for vaccine delivery:

“Recent Advances in Nanotechnology for the Treatment of Melanoma”. 2021. Nanotechnology offers many benefits that could improve the life expectancy of melanoma patients with very low side effects. This review aims to examine the latest advances in nanotechnology as an innovative strategy for the treatment of melanoma. In particular, the use of different types of nanoparticles, such as vesicles, polymers, metals, carbon nanotubes, dendrimers, solid lipids, microneedles, and their combination with immunotherapies and vaccines will be discussed. [38]

“Active targeted drug delivery for microbes using nano-carriers”. 2015. This general study focuses on the four main types of nano-vectors… for vaccines and other so-called “gene therapies”: dendrimers, carbon nanotubes, liposomes and nanoparticles. [39]

“Pharmaceutical nanotechnology: from the bench to the market”. January 2022. [12] Nanotechnology is considered a new and rapidly emerging area in the pharmaceutical and medicinal field. Nanoparticles, as drug delivery systems, impart several advantages concerning improved efficacy as well as reduced adverse drug reactions.

Different types of nanosystems have been fabricated including carbon nanotubes, paramagnetic nanoparticles, dendrimers, nanoemulsions, etc. Physicochemical properties of the starting materials and the selected method of preparation play a significant aspect in determining the shape and characteristics of the developed nanoparticles. Dispersion of preformed polymers, coacervation, polymerization, nano-spray drying and supercritical fluid technology are among the most extensively used techniques for the preparation of nanocarriers. Particle size, surface charge, surface hydrophobicity and drug release are the main factors affecting nanoparticles physical stability and biological performance of the incorporated drug. In clinical practice, many nanodrugs have been used for both diagnostic and therapeutic applications and are being investigated for various indications in clinical trials. Nanoparticles are used for the cure of kidney diseases, tuberculosis, skin conditions, Alzheimer’s disease, different types of cancer as well as preparation of COVID-19 vaccines.

“Graphene-dendritic polymer hybrids: synthesis, properties, and applications”. 2019. [32]

“Simple preparation of maltose-functionalized dendrimer/graphene quantum dots as a pH-sensitive biocompatible carrier for targeted delivery of doxorubicin”. 2020. [33] It is about the creation of chimeras with dendrimers and graphene quantum dots – to vectorize allopathic remedies. [34]

“Dendrimer functionalized carbon quantum dot for selective detection of breast cancer and gene therapy”. 2019. This involves the green synthesis of graphene quantum dots from lemon peels. The graphene quantum dots are then functionalized with dendrimers for a targeted transfection of genes in the case of breast cancers. [36]

There was a virtual workshop organized, in March 2021, by the CNRS of Toulouse, which is entitled “Graphene oxide and carbon nanotubes functionalized by phosphorus dendrons and dendrimers for applications in oncology”. [19] It was followed by a thesis of the same name, under the supervision of Anne-Marie Caminade, defended in March 2022. [24]

Bayer: mRNA “Vaccines” for Animal Health

Research on RNA injected into animals is not new. In 2008, for example, a study was published entitled “MicroRNA: Mechanism of gene regulation and application to livestock”.

In May 2016, BioNTech announced its partnership with Bayer to develop innovative new mRNA-based vaccines and treatments for animal health applications. [4]

BioNTech, in late December 2022, announced the release of a new “mRNA vaccine” [46] to protect against malaria. [46] Note that it is humans who are vaccinated – not mosquitoes.

This malaria vaccine campaign is an opportunity for BioNTech to present its new “BioNTainer” concept – vaccine production modules that can be disseminated throughout Africa. The first modules are scheduled to be installed in Rwanda by the end of December 2022. [47]

In November 2021, at the World Health Summit – which hosted 6,000 people from 120 countries – Stefan Oelrich, the president of Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals division, said that: «Ultimately the mRNA vaccines are an example for that cell and gene therapy. I always like to say, if we had surveyed two years ago in the public, ‘would you be willing to take gene or cell therapy and inject it into your body?,’ we would have probably had a 95% refusal rate. I think this pandemic has also opened many people’s eyes to innovation in the way that was maybe not possible before ». [5]

Bayer tried to minimize the damage of this untimely statement by saying that it was a slip of the tongue regarding the mention of gene therapy. Bayer did not dare to comment on the rest of Stefan Oelrich’s statements. [6]

It goes without saying that the term “therapy” must be understood in the sense of “saving the planet” – in the whining mode of the “World” Economic Forum – by eliminating a part of the population through genocidal “vaccine” campaigns.

It is a cell and gene “therapy” insofar as nanoparticles, and in particular those of the graphene family, are vectors of cell mutation – or cell death for those injected who do not survive.

It was the same Stefan Oelrich who, at the same summit – of medical and sanitary ineptitudes and corruptions – mentioned the mission of Bayer Pharmaceutical, as well as other leading institutions and personalities, in promoting contraception in developing countries. He even stated quite clearly: « We also need to focus on what is socially responsible outside of Europe and ensure sustainable action there. We pledged, this past year, to give an additional hundred million women access to contraception in the world. We’ve invested 400 million this year into new plants that are dedicated to produce long-acting contraceptives for women in low-and-middle income countries … Together with Bill and Melinda Gates we’re working very closely on family planning initiatives.»

In his speech in November 2021, Stefan Oelrich spoke of the “Bio Revolution” – a new fad promoted by the McKinsey firm… experts in all kinds of corruptions. This mafia organization titles, in fact, on its website: “The Bio Revolution: Innovations transforming economies, societies, and our lives”. [12]

According to its definition: «The Bio Revolution is a confluence of advances in biological science and accelerating development of computing, automation, and artificial intelligence is fueling a new wave of innovation. This Bio Revolution could have significant impact on economies and our lives, from health and agriculture to consumer goods, and energy and materials.»

Merck: mRNA “Vaccines” for Animal Health

In January 2019, Merck announced the launch of a revolutionary new RNA-based vaccine platform called “Sequivity” [23] [25] which is presented as “The support you need to meet ever-evolving swine disease threats head-on”.

According to their introduction: «Combat current and future swine diseases with SEQUIVITY from Merck Animal Health. A revolutionary swine vaccine platform, SEQUIVITY harnesses RNA particle technology to create customized prescription vaccines against strains of influenza A virus in swine, porcine circovirus (PCV), rotavirus and beyond. It’s supported by a sophisticated dashboard filled with comprehensive data and insights, all to help you stay on top.» [7]

According to their propaganda: «Traditional vaccines can take years to develop. SEQUIVITY’s RNA particle technology allows for the development of safe and flexible custom swine vaccines in only 8-12 weeks.»

This revolutionary new RNA-based vaccine platform generates a synthetic sequence that does not require manipulation of pathogen DNA/RNA. Its flexibility allows it to construct vaccines from multiple swine pathogens and/or A strains.

The same is true for the invisible Covid/19 which does not exist – except as virtual computerized genetic sequences.

As a reminder. It was Merck that, in November 2015, acquired Harris Vaccines, Inc – a privately held company that develops, manufactures and sells vaccines for livestock and companion animals. [9]

It is this firm, Harris Vaccines, which has been marketing an “mRNA” anti-influenza vaccine for pigs (H3N2 cluster IV) in two doses for several years [30], as well as an “mRNA” anti-flu vaccine for poultry. [42]

For these two injections, Harris Vaccines gives the following explicit precautions [49]: «Do not vaccinate within 21 days before slaughter. Freeze at – 80°C for long term storage. Use within 7 days if stored at 4°C. Use entire contents when first opened/punctured. In case of anaphylactic reactions, administer epinephrine ».

As we have seen with all the other anti-vaccine injections from the Pharmacratic Mafia, the extreme low storage temperatures – under the pretext of protecting the fragile RNA – are required so that the graphene does not start to flocculate under the effect of the ambient heat.

Question: What happens if the meat is sold immediately after vaccination? Spanish farmers, for example, have posted a video of a chicken, ready to be sold, whose body continued to pulsate under the effect of an unknown energy. Could it be the graphene oxide activated by a nearby energy source?

We learn, moreover, from Merck’s press release, dated November 12, 2015, that: «This pioneering system is rapidly adaptable to new disease challenges and was instrumental in producing the first conditionally licensed vaccine to help control Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus (PEDv), a deadly virus that has killed more than eight million piglets since suddenly emerging in the U.S. in 2013. In September 2015, Harrisvaccines received a conditional approval for a Eurasian H5 subtype avian influenza vaccine and was subsequently awarded a contract by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA/APHIS) to produce the vaccine.» [9]

Is it clear that Merck declares, in all transparency, that an emergency and conditional authorization, by the USDA, allowed them to introduce, commercially, “mRNA vaccines”, as soon as 2014/2015, against, allegedly, the swine epidemic diarrhea virus. A first “mRNA vaccine”, anti-diarrheal, was officially approved in June 2014 [8] and a second “mRNA vaccine”, anti-flu, was authorized in September 2015.

Graphene and Chitosane in “Vaccines” for poultry

A recent study, published in December 2021, “Enhancement of antiviral activity of egg yolk antibodies against Chinese sacbrood virus” discusses the enhancement of antiviral activity of egg yolk antibodies against Chinese sacbrood virus through vaccination of poultry with graphene and chitosan-based injections. [164]

According to the introduction. Chinese sacbrood virus (CSBV) poses a serious threat to the apiculture of China. Although several approaches have been attempted to control CSBV infection, their applications have been greatly limited in practical breeding of honeybees due to poor effectiveness. Egg yolk antibodies (EYA) have shown a promising protection for bees against CSBV infection. This study was conducted to produce high titer EYA and then further improve their antiviral effect. Among three vaccination groups, the EYA titer in graphene oxide-chitosan group was highest (1.591 ± 0.145), in Freund’s group was modest (1.195 ± 0.040), and in white oil group was lowest (1.058 ± 0.056). After three injections of each vaccine in hens, EYA were produced at the highest level with a 14-day period. After application of EYA for more than two years in actual bee breeding, prevention and treatment assays showed that EYA confered 98.9 to 100% protection from CSBV infection. The mortality of the control group reached to a range of 91.2 to 100%. This study demonstrated that the high titer EYA have been successfully prepared with significant anti-CSBV activity and that these antibodies may feasibly be used for CSBV treatment to meet the practical needs of apiculture.

There is also a 2019 study entitled “Novel carbon quantum dots can serve as an excellent adjuvant for the gp85 protein vaccine against avian leukosis virus subgroup J in chickens”. [172] It is a vaccine, based on graphene quantum dots, against, allegedly, the avian sarcomatous leukosis virus.

Graphene in “Vaccines” for fishes

Do we need to specify that the fish “vaccine” industry has existed for about 50 years?

Do we need to specify that DNA-based “vaccine” for fish have existed since at least 2005? See the study “DNA vaccines for aquacultured fish”. [146]

Do we need to specify that nano-particles are already abundantly used in “vaccine” for fish. For example, PLGA. [154]

I found about ten studies which are about the inclusion of graphene derivatives in vaccines for fish.

“Recent Advances in Application of Nanoparticles in Fish Vaccine Delivery”. 2017. [155]

« There is a constant need for the development of efficient vaccines and delivery systems to prevent and control the emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases in aquaculture. There are innumerable infectious diseases for which the development of efficient vaccines has been difficult to achieve. The failure is mainly due to the inability to design vaccines evoking appropriate immune responses. The use of nanoparticles has provided a tremendous opportunity to design vaccine delivery systems that are efficient in targeted delivery, providing stability to antigens, and act as efficient adjuvants. Many of the nanoparticles are able to enter the antigen presenting cells by different pathways and induce appropriate immune responses to the antigen.

A number of different nanoparticles are used in fish vaccine delivery, which includes biodegradable polymers, nanoliposomes, carbon nanotubes, calcium phosphate, and immunostimulating complexes (ISCOMs), among which poly (lactic-co-glycolic acid) and chitosan are the most studied form of nanoparticles to date. Hence, the use and application of other forms of nanoparticles need to be explored. This review provides an overview of the use of different nanoparticle systems for the delivery of fish vaccines and compares the potential of these delivery systems for the development of new vaccines against different fish pathogens.» [155]

It is well stated in 2017 that these nanoparticles, for example of graphene, are already used for the administration of vaccines to fish.

“Immune efficacy of carbon nanotubes recombinant subunit vaccine against largemouth bass ulcerative syndrome virus”. 2020. This study investigates the immune efficacy of a recombinant carbon nanotube-based vaccine against the Large Mouth Archigan (Micropterus salmoides) ulcerative syndrome virus. [151]

According to their findings. Our results demonstrate that single-walled carbon nanotubes can be used as a novel method of ulcer immunization.

“Carbon nanotube-based DNA vaccine against koi herpesvirus given by intramuscular injection”. 2019. This study focuses on the efficacy of a carbon nanotube and DNA-based vaccine against a herpes virus in common carp. [158]

“Carbon nanotubes-loaded subunit vaccine can increase protective immunity against rhabdovirus infections of largemouth bass (Micropterus Salmoides)”. 2020. This study investigates the use of single-walled carbon nanotubes to allegedly vaccinate against a purported rhabdovirus in the largemouth bass (Micropterus Salmoides). [152]

“Application of Carbon Nanotubes in the Advancement of Fish Vaccine”. 2022. [159]

«Recently, nanodelivery system has been developed to improve the administration and efficacy of vaccines. Nanoparticles can be easily turned up to have specific chemical and physical characteristics. Likewise, carbon nanotubes (CNTs) are new alternative and efficient tool for transporting and translocating therapeutic molecules. As the functionalized CNTs are not immunogenic and have low toxicity, highly biocompatible, they hold tremendous potential in nanomedicine and nanobiotechnology. CNT-based drug delivery is promising for higher efficacy with lower side effects in achieving the higher effectiveness of drugs. CNTs are being utilized delivery vehicles for vaccines to protect farmed fish against disease-causing pathogens. This book chapter sheds the light on CNTs as a potential novel tool as vaccine carrier against various bacterial and viral diseases in fish. The importance of CNTs to enhance sustainable aquaculture has also been highlighted in this chapter.»

“Single-walled carbon nanotubes as delivery vehicles enhance the immunoprotective effect of an immersion DNA vaccine against infectious spleen and kidney necrosis virus in mandarin fish”. 2020. It is a vaccine based on carbon nanotubes and DNA intended to fight, allegedly, against a necrosis in the Chinese perch (Siniperca chuatsi). [142]

“Advances and Perspectives in the Use of Carbon Nanotubes in Vaccine Development”. 2021. [157]

«Advances in nanobiotechnology have allowed the utilization of nanotechnology through nanovaccines. Nanovaccines are powerful tools for enhancing the immunogenicity of a specific antigen and exhibit advantages over other adjuvant approaches, with features such as expanded stability, prolonged release, decreased immunotoxicity, and immunogenic selectivity. We introduce recent advances in carbon nanotubes (CNTs) to induce either a carrier effect as a nanoplatform or an immunostimulatory effect. Several studies of CNT-based nanovaccines revealed that due to the ability of CNTs to carry immunogenic molecules, they can act as nonclassical vaccines, a quality not possessed by vaccines with traditional formulations. Therefore, adapting and modifying the physicochemical properties of CNTs for use in vaccines may additionally enhance their efficacy in inducing a T cell-based immune response. Accordingly, the purpose of this study is to renew and awaken interest in and knowledge of the safe use of CNTs as adjuvants and carriers in vaccines. » [157]

“Single-walled carbon nanotubes as delivery vehicles enhance the immunoprotective effect of a DNA vaccine against spring viremia of carp virus in common carp”. 2017. It is a vaccine based on carbon nanotubes, single-walled, against, allegedly, a virus in carp. [153]

“Functionalized Multi-Wall Carbon Nanotubes Enhance Transfection and Expression Efficiency of Plasmid DNA in Fish Cells.” 2015. According to their findings: All these results indicated that carbon nanotube-based, NH₃⁺,single-walled complexes could be suitable for the development of a DNA vaccine for viral infection control in the aquaculture industry. [156]

“Applications of carbon nanotubes and polymeric micro‐/nanoparticles in fish vaccine delivery: progress and future perspectives”. 2021. [147]

Here is a recent video about the only Spanish unit of « vaccination », i.e. injections of poisons. [129]

“Optimizing the immunization procedure of single-walled carbon nanotubes based vaccine against grass carp reovirus for grass carp”. It is a vaccine based on single-walled carbon nanotubes, against, allegedly, a virus in carp. [162]

“Single-walled carbon nanotubes as candidate recombinant subunit vaccine carrier for immunization of grass carp against grass carp reovirus”. It is a vaccine based on single-walled carbon nanotubes, against, allegedly, a virus in carp. [166]

Graphene in “Vaccines” for cattle

There are a few studies on this specific issue.

“Immune response and biochemistry of calves immunized with rMSP1a ( Anaplasma marginale) using carbon nanotubes as carrier molecules”. 2018. This study focuses on the vaccination of calves against the bacterium Anaplasma marginale using vaccines concocted with multi-walled carbon nanotubes. [148]

“Efficient delivery of DNA into bovine preimplantation embryos by multiwall carbon nanotubes”. 2016. According to the abstract: « The pellucid zone (PZ) is a protective embryonic cells barrier against chemical, physical or biological substances. This put, usual transfection methods are not efficient for mammal oocytes and embryos as they are exclusively for somatic cells. Carbon nanotubes have emerged as a new method for gene delivery, and they can be an alternative for embryos transfection, however its ability to cross the PZ and mediated gene transfer is unknown. Our data confirm that multiwall carbon nanotubes (MWNTs) can cross the PZ and delivery of pDNA into in vitro-fertilized bovine embryos. The degeneration rate and the expression of genes associated to cell viability were not affected in embryos exposed to MWNTs. Those embryos, however, had lower cell number and higher apoptotic cell index, but this did not impair the embryonic development. This study shows the potential utility of the MWNT for the development of new method for delivery of DNA into bovine embryos.» [160]

“Balanced Th1/Th2 immune response induced by MSP1a functional motif coupled to multiwalled carbon nanotubes as anti-anaplasmosis vaccine in murine model”. 2019. Again, this is a cattle vaccine against Anaplasma, using multi-walled carbon nanotubes. [167]

“Evaluation of humoral and cellular immune response of BALB/c mice immunized with a recombinant fragment of MSP1a from Anaplasma marginale using carbon nanotubes as a carrier molecule”. 2014. Again, this is a cattle vaccine against Anaplasma, using multi-walled carbon nanotubes [168]

Need we point out, for example, that carbon nanotubes can enter the body of poultry through routes other than vaccination. For example, according to this 2019 study “Carbon nanotubes significantly enhance the biological activity of CpG ODN in chickens”, [163] carbon nanotubes are mixed with synthetic unmethylated cytidine-phosphate-guanosine oligodeoxynucleotides in order to, allegedly, stimulate the immune activity of poultry.

“IgY against enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli administered by hydrogel-carbon nanotubes composites to prevent neonatal diarrhoea in experimentally challenged piglets”. 2016. It is a vaccine against, allegedly, Escherichia coli in newborn pigs, which is concocted from a hydrogel composed of chitosan and carbon nano-tubes. [170]

In Australia, in October 2022, a Telegram reported that a farmer had lost 35 of her 200 cows to mRNA vaccination. [42] The fact-checkers then rushed to assert that this was not possible because of the lack of official marketing of mRNA vaccines for livestock. Was it, therefore, another type of vaccination, graphenized, that could cause such a massacre?

Belle Carter, on vaccinedeath.com, also echoed this problem. [41]

Graphene in “Vaccines” for zoo animals

I have already reported on the post-vaccination deaths of several zoo animals who died following their Covid/19 injections. These injections are, of course, just as graphenized as those intended for human animals – which, by the way, were also confined in zoos, or concentration camps, during the most dictatorial episodes of the false pandemic.

It should be noted that as early as February 2021, ferret vaccination campaigns were organized with, allegedly, lightened versions of Pfizer and Moderna’s anti-Covid injections. Lightened in what way… since the mRNA is, very often, absent? Lightened in graphene oxide?

In fact, many zoo animals have officially died from Covid/19 when in fact they died from their graphenized vaccination. For example, three snow leopards died from CoqueVide/19 at a zoo in Illinois, USA. [11]

The same is true of a lion in a zoo in Africa that was vaccinated against Covid as part of a vaccination program that covered most animals in zoos, wildlife parks and reserves. [13] The sudden, “spiraling” death of this vaccinated lion was captured on video. [10]

There are many videos on the Web showing people (vaccinated Covid) who die suddenly after their bodies have made a round in the air. That is, an almost complete circular movement of their body – like a terminal dance movement. The death spiral has been observed in humans dying suddenly, but its appearance in animals is a new phenomenon.

In 2011, the company Zoetis (ex-Pfizer), based in New Jersey in the USA, sent 27,000 doses of its experimental vaccine to nearly 70 zoos, in the country, for 100 species of mammals. [14] [110] Thus, many animal species were vaccinated against the non-existent pandemic: gorillas, tigers, hippopotamuses, hyenas, lions, etc.

On June 22, 2022, Kimani, the young gorilla – from the Calgary Zoo in Canada – died of liver cancer. [1] 66 animals, from this zoo, had received their first dose of Covid injection, at the beginning of April 2022 – including two gorillas, a leopard, a tiger, etc… [2]

In May 2022, it was the female gorilla, Martha, who died of sudden death, coincidentally – as a result of her Covid injection. [3]

In November 2022, a study proposed a “mRNA vaccine” to curb the notorious disease, Rabies. “An mRNA-based rabies vaccine induces strong protective immune responses in mice and dogs”. [43]

As with all other farm animals, vaccines for zoo animals will be – and already are – “mRNA vaccine”… the ultimate Vaccinade.

This study, from February 2022, states it most clearly. “mRNA Vaccine Development for Emerging Animal and Zoonotic Diseases” [49].

« In the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, mRNA vaccines hold great promise because of their low risk of insertional mutagenesis, high potency, accelerated development cycles, and potential for low-cost manufacture. In past years, several mRNA vaccines have entered clinical trials and have shown promise for offering solutions to combat emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases such as rabies, Zika, and influenza. Recently, the successful application of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 has further validated the platform and opened the floodgates to mRNA vaccine’s potential in infectious disease prevention, especially in the veterinary field. In this review, we describe our current understanding of the mRNA vaccines and the technologies used for mRNA vaccine development. We also provide an overview of mRNA vaccines developed for animal infectious diseases and discuss directions and challenges for the future applications of this promising vaccine platform in the veterinary field.» [49].

On the part of these “scientists”, it is, purely and simply, propaganda and complicity in crimes against the People.

Moreover, contrary to one of the insanities uttered by these authors, it is not a virus that killed half of the 433 million pigs in China, in 2019: it is an extermination campaign impelled by the Chinese Bolshevik Party so that the pigs do not die, supposedly, contaminated.

Indeed, in China, the orders were to destroy all pigs within a radius of three kilometers … at the first suspicion of a case of African Swine Flu. In other words, it was a PsyOps orchestrated by the Chinese State in order to eliminate millions of small Chinese farmers.

Indeed, at that time, 40% of the pig production was still coming from small farms (less than 500 pigs) which numbered 2.6 million. As a reminder: the number of pigs slaughtered in China is 700 million annually, generating more than 50 million tons of meat.

