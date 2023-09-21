VAERS Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System data through 9/8/2023 demonstrates the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines are strongly associated with death and disability more than all other vaccines combined back to 1980 ! The release of the new 2023 mRNA injections have no data to guarantee they are any safer.

Governor DeSantis Hosts Discussion on High Risk of Taking mRNA Injections

Governor DeSantis hosts panel discussion by FL Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg and Dr. Patrick Whelan.

BOOK: "Vax-Unvax" Peer Reviewed Data Proves Unvaccinated Children Remain Far Healthier Than Those Vaccinated (AMAZON)

Dr Pierre Kory, "Our government, the media, and the powerful and rapacious pharmaceutical industrial complex have deceived, endangered, and gaslit the public for far too long."