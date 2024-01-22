German Supreme Court Upholds Biologist’s Claim that Measles Virus Does Not Exist

"All scientists who think they are working with viruses in laboratories are actually working with typical particles of specific dying tissues or cells which were prepared in a special way. They believe that those tissues and cells are dying because they were infected by a virus. In reality, the infected cells and tissues are dying because they were starved and poisoned as a consequence of the experiments in the lab."

Virologist, Stefan Lanka



Dr. Stefan Lanka, Shows Cell Death in Lab Experiments Is Not from the alleged COVID Virus, But from Toxic Additives. - The COVID-19 pandemic has been built upon the lie that the SARS-CoV-2 virus causes cell death.

Dr. Stefan Lanka, PhD is a German virologist who repeated a controlled experiment which had not been performed since 1954, that showed toxic substances that were added in laboratory test tube experiments were the cause cell death, not the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

He demonstrated this by using cell specimens that were never infected by a virus and were never in contact with material from a COVID-19 patient, yet the cells died anyway. He states that the same exact particles found in the “non-infectious” tissues are claimed, by errant virologists, to demonstrate virus particles.

Dismantling The Virus Theory - Dr. Stefan Lanka (PDF)

Exposing the Covid-19 Lie in 19 Minutes

