German Supreme Court Rules Measles Virus Does Not Exist. Vindicated, Virologist Stefan Lanka Claims All Viruses are a Myth
Dr Lanka exposes Virology as a dark age ritual of potions and poisons as a profiteering business model for Big Pharma.
German Supreme Court Upholds Biologist’s Claim that Measles Virus Does Not Exist
Vaccine Impact News - 2017 - (Archive.org)
"All scientists who think they are working with viruses in laboratories are actually working with typical particles of specific dying tissues or cells which were prepared in a special way. They believe that those tissues and cells are dying because they were infected by a virus. In reality, the infected cells and tissues are dying because they were starved and poisoned as a consequence of the experiments in the lab."
Virologist, Stefan Lanka
Dr. Stefan Lanka, Shows Cell Death in Lab Experiments Is Not from the alleged COVID Virus, But from Toxic Additives. - The COVID-19 pandemic has been built upon the lie that the SARS-CoV-2 virus causes cell death.
Dr. Stefan Lanka, PhD is a German virologist who repeated a controlled experiment which had not been performed since 1954, that showed toxic substances that were added in laboratory test tube experiments were the cause cell death, not the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
He demonstrated this by using cell specimens that were never infected by a virus and were never in contact with material from a COVID-19 patient, yet the cells died anyway. He states that the same exact particles found in the “non-infectious” tissues are claimed, by errant virologists, to demonstrate virus particles.
Dismantling The Virus Theory - Dr. Stefan Lanka (PDF)
Exposing the Covid-19 Lie in 19 Minutes
Dr. Lanka's study nullifies experiments that claim viruses cause disease.
The conditions that actually killed the un-infected cells included fetal bovine serum, antibiotics, foreign messenger RNA and a drastic reduction in the nutrient solution.
What Scientists and Doctors Should Really Know About Viruses According to Dr. Stefan Lanka (Archive)
Louis Pasteur and the History of “Germ Theory” According to Virologist Dr. Stefan Lanka
Microbiologist and Virologist Dr. Stefan Lanka: “Viruses Do Not Cause Diseases and Vaccines are Not Effective”
Amandha Vollmer on Why a Virus does not Cause Disease (Archive)
German Supreme Court Upholds Biologist’s Claim that Measles Virus Does Not Exist
JANUARY 27, 2017 - Biologist Proves Measles Isn't A Virus, Wins Supreme Court Case Against Doctor
Dr. Stefan Lanka: The history of the infection theory (English transcript)
Anti-Vaxxer Biologist Stefan Lanka Bets Over $100K Measles Isn’t A Virus; He Wins In German Federal Supreme Court
BOOK - Bechamp or Pasteur - Ethel Douglas Thompson (1932) (Odysee)
Germ Theory vs. Terrain - Pasteur vs. Bechamp
