Although Rosalind Petersen sadly passed away in February 2018, her work continues to be relevant today.

Rosalind was a certified U.S.D.A. Farm Service Agency Crop Loss Adjuster who became involved in investigating chemically laced aircraft “contrails” after being alerted to unusual aircraft spraying by a contact in the Mendocino County Probation Department. Rosalind later became the head of the watchdog group (California Skywatch) that monitors experimental weather modification, atmospheric manipulation and testing programs, including covert ocean and atmospheric geoengineering and U.S. Navy weapons tests that routinely “sacrificed” whales and millions of sea creatures. (Source)

Peterson’s investigation included examining maps provided by the FAA, which indicated that “intra-flights,” primarily of military origin, were spraying chemicals in targeted areas. These flights would depart and land at the same airport after flying in loops around counties with an observed mission to disperse chemicals disguised as persistent contrails.

In 2007, Petersen addressed a sizeable audience the United Nations at the 60th Annual DPI/NGO Conference on Climate Change in New York, where she exposed the dangers of chemical spraying, geoengineering, and Solar Radiation Management (SRM). (Video)

She also reported that NASA was attempting to misrepresent aircraft spraying as normal ice-crystal “contrails”, a claim that’s militantly echoed by 3-letter federal agencies and media including, but not limited to, NOAA, NASA, FAA, NWS, NHC, ABC, NBC, CBS, and more.

In March 2017, Petersen co-authored one of the first legislative bills introduced into the U.S. State of Rhode Island (RIH6011) to prohibit geoengineering, weather modification, and other hazardous atmospheric activities.

Rosalind was also the California President and Co-Founder of the Agriculture Defense Coalition with a mission to involve the public by reporting incidents of atmospheric pollution involving aircraft or other devices or methods.

Peterson’s work continues to be recognized for exposing the details of toxic spraying of chemical aerosols by cataloging how patterns in the sky cause serious health effects and environmental degradation.

As an excellent public speaker Petersen’s presentations will continue to provide enlightenment to audiences hungering for the truth for decades to come.

POWER POINT PRESENTATION

Rosalind Petersen was a Keynote Speaker at the 60th Annual DPI/NGO Conference on Climate Change (New York on September 5-7, 2007.)

POWER POINT PRESENTATION

Rosalind Petersen was a Keynote Speaker at the 60th Annual DPI/NGO Conference on Climate Change (New York on September 5-7, 2007.)

She spoke about agriculture and the negative impacts of experimental weather modification and other atmospheric programs on tree and plant health, increasing UV Radiation, aviation impacts on climate, and other important issues. Since then she has presented her United Nations Power Point Presentation to colleges, universities and interested groups. She has also been interviewed on numerous radio and television programs.