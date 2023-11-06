Norman Gary Finkelstein, (born December 8, 1953) is an American political scientist and activist. His primary fields of research are the Israeli–Palestinian conflict and the politics of the Holocaust. He is a graduate of Binghamton University and received his Ph.D. in political science at Princeton University. He has held faculty positions at Brooklyn College, Rutgers University, Hunter College, New York University, and DePaul University, where he was an assistant professor from 2001 to 2007.

The department and college committees at DePaul voted to tenure Finkelstein, but he was not granted tenure, and he announced his resignation after coming to a settlement with the university on largely undisclosed terms. In an official statement, Finkelstein said that as he had more than fulfilled the requirements for tenure, and the department and college-level committees had voted to tenure him, he concluded that the decision not to give tenure was due to external pressures that had affected the process; in the same statement, DePaul said that outside influence played no role in the decision, and described Finkelstein as "a prolific scholar and outstanding teacher." In 2008, he was denied entry to Israel and banned from entering the country for ten years. WIKI

11/7/2023 - Norman Finkelstein and Arron Mate' (The Grayzone) Live at “Ave C”

Prof. Finkelstein reveals the Hamas attack was planned for 2 years but somehow missed the awareness of Mossad and Israel’s most sophisticated security system in the world.

Dr Finkelstein is the author of several books (Amazon)

His 2012 book is “Knowing Too Much: Why the American Jewish Romance with Israel is Coming to an End

His 2014 Audiobook release is, Method and Madness: The Hidden Story of Israel's Assaults on Gaza.

“Method and Madness” is now released in PDF format HERE

The following is “Method and Madness” Amazon description

In the past five years, Israel has mounted three major assaults on the 1.8 million Palestinians trapped behind its blockade of the Gaza Strip. Taken together, Operation Cast Lead (2008-9), Operation Pillar of Defense (2012), and Operation Protective Edge (2014) have resulted in the deaths of some 3,700 Palestinians. Meanwhile a total of 90 Israelis were killed in the invasions. On the face of it, this succession of vastly disproportionate attacks has often seemed frenzied and pathological. Senior Israeli politicians have not discouraged such perceptions; indeed, they have actively encouraged them. After the 2008-9 assault, Israel's then-foreign minister, Tzipi Livni, boasted, "Israel demonstrated real hooliganism during the course of the recent operation, which I demanded." However, as Norman G. Finkelstein sets out in this concise, paradigm-shifting new book, a closer examination of Israel's motives reveals a state whose repeated recourse to savage war is far from irrational. Rather, Israel's attacks have been designed to sabotage the possibility of a peace compromise with the Palestinians, even on terms that are favorable to it. Looking also at machinations around the 2009 UN-sponsored Goldstone report and Turkey's forlorn attempt to seek redress in the UN for the killing of its citizens in the 2010 attack on the Gaza freedom flotilla, Finkelstein documents how Israel has repeatedly eluded accountability for what are now widely recognized as war crimes. Further, he shows that, though neither side can claim clear victory in these conflicts, the ensuing stalemate remains much more tolerable for Israelis than for the beleaguered citizens of Gaza. A strategy of mass nonviolent protest might, he contends, hold more promise for a Palestinian victory than military resistance, however brave.

