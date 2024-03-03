"Frankenskies" - The Lies in the Skies Exposed (Documentary)
Matt Landman's 2017 documentary remains one of the best to confirm a global takeover by mad pseudo-scientists.
FrankenSkies is an 80 minute social change documentary regarding the Solar Geoengineering/Chemtrail agenda that affects every living being on earth. The struggle of bringing awareness to this subject, despite the obstacles of a socially engineered populace and the military industrial complex with its endless resources, is palpable in this awakening truth feature. An impeccably timed eye opening exposé, the film reveals the campaign to normalize chemical cloud formations via atmospheric aerosol dispersals. Up against a normalization timetable encompassing a controlled media and an indoctrinated educational and political system, activists ask the question : Is your silence your consent? A shocking informative film on climate engineering, frequency control and CIA manipulation, the film's narrative unfolds through a historical timeline of experimentation on humanity, bringing us to a modern day laboratory that encompasses the air we breath and dictates when and where the sun shall shine, or not.—Matt Landman
More Chemtrail articles at NEWSPARADIGM Substack
Air Particulates
These figures indicate how many times they are over the allowable toxic limit:
Aluminum: 15.8
Antimony: 63.3
Arsenic: 418
Barium: 5.3
Cadmium: 6.0
Chromium: 6.4
Copper: 9.0
Iron: 43.5
Lead: 15.7
Manganese: 513.8
Nickel: 10.7
Zinc: 7.5
Additional Research & Videos are at the Carnicom Institute, Nuclear Planet , California SkyWatch , Geoengineering Watch , Agriculture Defense Coalition
Interestingly enough, Monsanto has also released an Aluminum Resistant Seed which is Genetically Modified to tolerate Aluminum in high levels in the soil. Is this a coincidence, or do they know something?
'Franken Skies' is an 80-minute social change documentary created by Spero CEO Matt Landman. Discover the reality regarding the Solar Geoengineering/Chemtrail agenda that affects every living being on earth. The struggle of bringing awareness to this subject, despite the obstacles of a socially engineered populace and the military industrial complex with its endless resources, is palpable in this awakening truth feature.
An impeccably timed eye-opening exposé, the film reveals the campaign to normalize chemical cloud formations via atmospheric aerosol dispersals. Up against a normalization timetable encompassing a controlled media and an indoctrinated educational and political system, activists ask the question: Is your silence your consent?
A shocking informative film on climate engineering, frequency control and CIA manipulation, the film’s narrative unfolds through a historical timeline of experimentation on humanity, bringing us to a modern-day laboratory that encompasses the air we breath and dictates when and where the sun shall shine, or not…
Other Chemtrails documentaries:
Aerosol Crimes, Cliff Carnicom (aka Chemtrails) - 2005
https://rumble.com/v1q6kit-aerosol-crimes-aka-chemtrails-2005.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fVFnP22wdmP5/
Don't Talk about the Weather - 2008
https://rumble.com/v1q6egh-dont-talk-about-the-weather-2008.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NPwnulrIUl7K/
Look Up! 2008 Documentary (Full)
https://rumble.com/v1q2s1s-look-up-2008-documentary-full-chemtrails.html
Awake in the Dream - 2009 - 3 hour - Documentary - (CTTM's Cut Part 1 & 2)
https://rumble.com/v1q2r6e-awake-in-the-dream-2009-3-hour-documentary-cttms-cut-part-1-and-2-chemtrail.html
What in the World Are They Spraying - 2010
https://rumble.com/v1q6q83-what-in-the-world-are-they-spraying-2010.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iLSu9M4A62eE/
Why in the world are they spraying - 2012
https://rumble.com/v1q6vuv-why-in-the-world-are-they-spraying-2012.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sr2rhlIeyf5i/
FrankenSkies (2017 - Full Movie)
https://rumble.com/v1q6w1t-frankenskies-2017-full-movie.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dXefhkGu9Wb3/
The Dimming (2021)
https://rumble.com/v1qsuu0-the-dimming-full-length-climate-engineering-documentary-march-10th-2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dzEMC6krAmwM/
Chemtrails - Mystery Lines In The Sky (2000)
https://rumble.com/v1qzd5u-chemtrails-mystery-lines-in-the-sky-2000.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AStMNxinFcu7/
Chemtrails - Clouds of death (2002)
https://rumble.com/v1qzhdi-chemtrails-clouds-of-death-2002.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RRy806bVXe3c/
Overcast - An Investigation into Climate Engineering (2012)
https://rumble.com/v1qzwns-overcast-an-investigation-into-climate-engineering-2012.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KraZFIR5iOQB/
Free Your Mind Documentaries
https://rumble.com/c/c-1330192
News Paradigm is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
"Frankenskies" - The Lies in the Skies Exposed (Documentary)
these people are and were FUC(*%^(@%(^&@ing STUPID and INSANE!! Remove C02 from the atmosphere??!! ummm...PLANTS already do that! Spray sulfuric acid into the atmosphere thereby destroying the ozone layer? Get our your CBRN gear folks!! WTH is wrong with these people?
Best documentary on chemtrails!!! Definitely will watch Epidemic of Fraud... from the get go!!!!