FrankenSkies is an 80 minute social change documentary regarding the Solar Geoengineering/Chemtrail agenda that affects every living being on earth. The struggle of bringing awareness to this subject, despite the obstacles of a socially engineered populace and the military industrial complex with its endless resources, is palpable in this awakening truth feature. An impeccably timed eye opening exposé, the film reveals the campaign to normalize chemical cloud formations via atmospheric aerosol dispersals. Up against a normalization timetable encompassing a controlled media and an indoctrinated educational and political system, activists ask the question : Is your silence your consent? A shocking informative film on climate engineering, frequency control and CIA manipulation, the film's narrative unfolds through a historical timeline of experimentation on humanity, bringing us to a modern day laboratory that encompasses the air we breath and dictates when and where the sun shall shine, or not.—Matt Landman

More Chemtrail articles at NEWSPARADIGM Substack

Air Particulates

These figures indicate how many times they are over the allowable toxic limit:

Aluminum: 15.8

Antimony: 63.3

Arsenic: 418

Barium: 5.3

Cadmium: 6.0

Chromium: 6.4

Copper: 9.0

Iron: 43.5

Lead: 15.7

Manganese: 513.8

Nickel: 10.7

Zinc: 7.5

Additional Research & Videos are at the Carnicom Institute, Nuclear Planet , California SkyWatch , Geoengineering Watch , Agriculture Defense Coalition

Interestingly enough, Monsanto has also released an Aluminum Resistant Seed which is Genetically Modified to tolerate Aluminum in high levels in the soil. Is this a coincidence, or do they know something?

'Franken Skies' is an 80-minute social change documentary created by Spero CEO Matt Landman. Discover the reality regarding the Solar Geoengineering/Chemtrail agenda that affects every living being on earth. The struggle of bringing awareness to this subject, despite the obstacles of a socially engineered populace and the military industrial complex with its endless resources, is palpable in this awakening truth feature.

An impeccably timed eye-opening exposé, the film reveals the campaign to normalize chemical cloud formations via atmospheric aerosol dispersals. Up against a normalization timetable encompassing a controlled media and an indoctrinated educational and political system, activists ask the question: Is your silence your consent?

A shocking informative film on climate engineering, frequency control and CIA manipulation, the film’s narrative unfolds through a historical timeline of experimentation on humanity, bringing us to a modern-day laboratory that encompasses the air we breath and dictates when and where the sun shall shine, or not…

Other Chemtrails documentaries:

Aerosol Crimes, Cliff Carnicom (aka Chemtrails) - 2005

https://rumble.com/v1q6kit-aerosol-crimes-aka-chemtrails-2005.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fVFnP22wdmP5/

Don't Talk about the Weather - 2008

https://rumble.com/v1q6egh-dont-talk-about-the-weather-2008.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NPwnulrIUl7K/

Look Up! 2008 Documentary (Full)

https://rumble.com/v1q2s1s-look-up-2008-documentary-full-chemtrails.html

Awake in the Dream - 2009 - 3 hour - Documentary - (CTTM's Cut Part 1 & 2)

https://rumble.com/v1q2r6e-awake-in-the-dream-2009-3-hour-documentary-cttms-cut-part-1-and-2-chemtrail.html

What in the World Are They Spraying - 2010

https://rumble.com/v1q6q83-what-in-the-world-are-they-spraying-2010.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/iLSu9M4A62eE/

Why in the world are they spraying - 2012

https://rumble.com/v1q6vuv-why-in-the-world-are-they-spraying-2012.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sr2rhlIeyf5i/

FrankenSkies (2017 - Full Movie)

https://rumble.com/v1q6w1t-frankenskies-2017-full-movie.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/dXefhkGu9Wb3/

The Dimming (2021)

https://rumble.com/v1qsuu0-the-dimming-full-length-climate-engineering-documentary-march-10th-2021.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/dzEMC6krAmwM/

Chemtrails - Mystery Lines In The Sky (2000)

https://rumble.com/v1qzd5u-chemtrails-mystery-lines-in-the-sky-2000.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/AStMNxinFcu7/

Chemtrails - Clouds of death (2002)

https://rumble.com/v1qzhdi-chemtrails-clouds-of-death-2002.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RRy806bVXe3c/

Overcast - An Investigation into Climate Engineering (2012)

https://rumble.com/v1qzwns-overcast-an-investigation-into-climate-engineering-2012.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/KraZFIR5iOQB/

Free Your Mind Documentaries

https://rumble.com/c/c-1330192