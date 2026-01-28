The movie “FrankenSkies” is a 2017 climate engineering documentary directed by Matt Landman. The film has an IMDb rating of 8 out of 10 and focuses on the long history of weather control and climate engineering, including decades of covert attempts to reduce the sunlight reaching the earth by using jets to spray nano-sized particulates into the troposphere and stratosphere.

The film introduces activists who are working to document these dangerous practices and promote public awareness while the CIA controlled media attempts to gaslight audiences by repeated denials to hide that these programs have been in operation since WWII.

