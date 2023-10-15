Michael Benz, a former Trump State Department official whose work has been cited in congressional hearings and promoted by Elon Musk, has become a go-to voice for Republican criticism of government and social media censorship in the past year.

Benz is Executive director for Foundation For Freedom Online (FFO). Mr. Benz founded FFO as a civil society institution building on his experience in the role of championing digital freedom around the world in the public sector.

Michael Benz Predicts Regime Change in Israel

(10/10/2023) Efrat Fenigson is an independent Journalist, Podcaster, Israeli Citizen & Covid dissident. In the wake of the October 7th terrorist attacks on Israel, she has provided insight into the situation from inside Israel on X (Twitter). Bret and Efrat discuss the current state of affairs and the situation unfolding as we speak. Due to the timely nature of this episode, it is important to note that this was filmed at 8PM Israel time on October 10, 2023, and released several hours later. It is also of note that at the end of this recording, Efrat hears the sounds of rockets going off nearby. However there was also construction noise near Bret during the entire duration of the episode, not to be confused with sounds of war. Note: Hamas was founded in 1987, not 1967 as was inadvertently stated. See Full 1Hr. and 42 Min. interview on RUMBLE HERE

Why the Iran Deal Matters - (Lee Smith, 10/8/23)

It was the first in a series of hugely consequential lies that will shape our country as much as the Middle East HERE

High-Level Iranian Spy Ring Busted in Washington - (Lee Smith, 10/1/23)

The trail that leads from Tehran to D.C. passes directly through the offices of Robert Malley and the International Crisis Group HERE

From the phony Russia collusion narrative to the coordinated riots laying waste to US cities, it’s the same ongoing operation orchestrated by the left and targeting not just President Trump but hundreds of millions of Americans who revere their country and what it stands for. For the first time, crusading investigative journalist Lee Smith reveals who was responsible and the never before known involvement of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and senior military officials who engineered a coup against a sitting president. (MORE)