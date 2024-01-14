Fluoride on Trial: The Censored Science on Fluoride and Your Health dives into a groundbreaking lawsuit that bans the addition of fluoride chemicals to our water in the United States.

The revealing documentary produced by CHD.TV sounds the alarm on the dangers of fluoride and the U.S. government's nefarious attempt to conceal the truth.

The documentary pulls back the curtain on fluoride and provide a blow-by-blow review of documents unearthed by the Freedom of Information Act. These documents show that a landmark federal review of fluoride’s hazards to the brain has been blocked by political leadership at the highest levels of the Department of Health & Human Services. Several shocking interviews of federal health experts deposed in the case, including representatives for the Center for Disease Control and the Environmental Protection Agency, reveal the unsettling truth about fluoride.

See: New FLUORIDE Lawsuit Captures BOMBSHELL Admissions on the Record.

"There are more people drinking fluoridated water in the United States, alone, than the rest of the world combined" - Michael Connett

Exposing Fluoride with Attorney Michael Connett (CHD Interview 1/13/2024)

This New Zealand documentary was posted on 1/28/2024 and added to this post.

