FLUORIDE LINKED to ALZHEIMERS, REDUCED IQ, BONE LOSS, THYROID DISEASE, DEPRESSION ...
The American Academy of Pediatrics sees IQ loss as an unacceptable "trade off' for fluoridation.
Guest: Michael Connett, Esq. - October 31, 2024
Fluoride Win Attorney, Michael Connett, Walks through Video Depositions and Evidence Exposing Fluoridation as one of the most damaging public policies in American History.
Fluoride Action Network (Fluoride Alert.org)
Episode 396: RIPPLE EFFECT 10/31/2024 - Complete Broadcast HERE:
Jefferey Jaxen Guest Hosts for THE HIGHWIRE!
First, the continued demise of legacy media and the rise of new media delivering the truth; Jefferey reports on a massive Alzheimer’s fraud, and is the UK going to mandate weight loss injections?; Fluoride Win Attorney Walks through Video Depositions and Evidence Exposing Fluoridation as one of the most damaging public policies in American History.
News Paradigm is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.