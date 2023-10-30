Continue to Dr, Sansone, MIND MATTERS HERE

FLORIDIANS SEEK JUSTICE!

Murder, terrorism, and a host of abuses have been committed.

On October 24, 2023, a request for a criminal investigation, particularly regarding the crime of Second Degree Murder while Committing Acts of Terrorism by Anthony Fauci and several other high-level federal officials, as well as Administrators of hospital systems providing care to patients in Florida, (“Accused”) was filed with the Attorney General of the State of Florida. The filing was made pursuant to the requests of 32 residents of Florida who are next-of-kin of relatives, and former healthcare providers, of deceased victims who perished due to the COVID-19 infection mismanagement and/or fatal “COVID countermeasure” treatments received while life-saving, treatments were suppressed & denied in Florida hospitals, nursing homes, and other facilities.