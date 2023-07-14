Florida’s Ban The Jab Resolution Delivered to Gov. DeSantis, Sheriffs, Grand Jury and Expanded to include all 50 States.

Author of the ban the Jab resolution for Lee County, Florida, Dr. Joseph Sansone is here to share the latest developments in their quest to ban the bioweapons.

Multiple Florida County GOPs have passed resolutions calling on their state government to ban the dangerous and deadly weapons that were deployed under the guise of medical "treatment".

So far, seven Republican-leaning Florida Counties, plus the Idaho GOP state committee, have passed "Ban the Jab" resolutions.

A copy of the resolution has now been sent to all of Florida’s 67 county sheriffs, as well as directly to the desk of Florida's Governor, Ron DeSantis.

A document laying out exhibits and proof of crimes has been sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the assistant state-wide prosecutor who is in charge of the Covid Grand Jury, and all 20 State Attorneys.

Because the Sheriff is a constitutional office the county government cannot force action but they can levy heavy fines for anyone who possesses and prescribes the Covid bioweapon.

Will Sheriffs and politicians overcome the political cowardice that is so prevalent in our nation today?

Contact Gov. Ron Desantis' office at 850-717-9337 and demand action.

Contact Attorney General Ashley Moody's office at 850-414-3300 and demand action.

For more info on Dr. Joseph Sansone check out his Substack at https://josephsansone.substack.com/.

Document asserts shots be: “Banned Immediately and Criminal Investigations Should Begin”

As a Florida resident and a board member of the National American Renaissance Movement, on behalf of the National American Renaissance Movement, I just submitted this white paper containing Grand Jury Evidence. This evidence will also be distributed to State Attorneys across Florida and County Sheriffs. This document was prepared by National American Renaissance Movement President, and NJ criminal defense trial attorney, David Meiswinkle. This document lists 149 exhibits and asserts evidence that state and federal crimes have been committed. This document also demands an immediate ban of Covid 19 ‘vaccines’ and criminal investigations.

This document states, Covid ‘vaccines’ be “Banned Immediately and Criminal Investigations Should Begin”.

The submission of this evidence is public record. There can be no legitimate claim that this evidence was not provided to the Florida Grand Jury Covid Vaccine investigation. This documents outlines crimes and persons of interest. The document asserts that C19 injections meet the criteria of biological weapons according to Florida and Federal bioweapons laws. It points to evidence of racketeering, treason, crimes against humanity, and other serious crimes.

This evidence will also be distributed to State Attorneys across Florida and County Sheriffs. The war ahead can’t be won without you. Please share this far and wide.

Read Here: