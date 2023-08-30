Author of the “Ban the Jab” resolution for Lee County, Florida, Dr. Joseph Sansone, shares the latest developments in their quest to ban the mRNA Covid vaccine bioweapons.

Currently, nine Florida County GOP Executive committees have passed resolutions calling on their state government to ban the dangerous and deadly weapons that were deployed under the guise of medical "treatment".

Florida law applies to the "Ban the Jab" bioweapons complaint under Title XLVI CRIMES, Chapter 790, WEAPONS AND FIREARMS (HERE)

So far, seven Republican-leaning Florida Counties, plus the Idaho GOP state committee, have passed "Ban the Jab" resolutions.

Almost every Vaccine Injury and death VAERS reports are submitted by the victims but most don’t submit a report because it’s time consuming, tedious and many victims are unaware the VAERS report even exists. So, the Florida injury report for every year can be multiplied by a factor of 5 to 10 times to approximate the actual number of injured and dead.

A copy of the resolution has now been sent to all of Florida’s 67 county sheriffs, as well as directly to the desk of Florida's Governor, Ron DeSantis.

A document laying out exhibits and proof of crimes has been sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the assistant state-wide prosecutor who is in charge of the Covid Grand Jury, and all 20 State Attorneys.

Because the Sheriff is a constitutional office the county government cannot force action but they can levy heavy fines for anyone who possesses and prescribes the Covid bioweapon.

Will Sheriffs and politicians overcome the political cowardice that is so prevalent in our nation today?

Contact Governor Ron Desantis' office at 850-717-9337 and demand action.

Contact Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody's office at 850-414-3300 and demand action.

BAN THE JAB RESOLUTION (Dr. Joseph Sansone)

Whereas strong and credible evidence exists that Covid 19 and Covid 19 injections are biological and technological weapons, 1

Whereas Pfizer’s clinical data revealed 1223 deaths, 42,000 adverse cases, 158,000 adverse incidents, and approximately 1,000 side effects, 2

Whereas an enormous number of humans have died and or have been permanently disabled, 3

Whereas strong and credible evidence exists that Covid mRNA shots alter human DNA, 4

Whereas government agencies, media and tech companies, and other corporations, have committed enormous fraud by claiming Covid injections are safe and effective, 5

Whereas a statewide grand jury is investigating Covid vaccine crimes, 6

Whereas continued experimentation on humans and denial of informed consent are violations of the Nuremberg Code and therefore constitute crimes against humanity, 7

Be it Further Resolved:

On behalf of the preservation of the human race, the Lee County Republican Party calls upon Governor DeSantis and the state legislature to prohibit the sale and distribution of Covid injections and all mRNA injections in the state of Florida, and for the state Attorney General to immediately seize all Covid injections and mRNA injections in the state of Florida and have a forensic analysis conducted. 8

Numbered Paragraphs and Small Sample of Supporting Data.

1 - According to Dr. Francis Boyle, the world’s leading legal authority on bioweapons, author of the 1989 Bioweapons and Antiterrorism Act, this paper incriminates Fauci and many others for creating C19, an offensive bioweapon (PDF)

Dr. Boyle also asserts that C19 injections are biological weapons and has endorsed the ban the jab resolution. Interview endorsing ban the jab resolution. (VIDEO)

Video of Semi Synthetic Blood Clots from Shots found by embalmers (VIDEO)

Information that mRNA is gene editing technology directly from Moderna and Pfizer’s website.

VIDEO: Interview of Attorney Thomas Renz affirming that he has whistle blowers with information that DOD and Intelligence Community Involved in C19 and C19 Shots

Dr. Ana Mihalcea writing about nanotechnology and apparent self assembling technology

F.S. 790.166 Definition of Biological Weapon (HERE)

2 -Pfizer Clinical Trial Data Post Marketing Survey (HERE)

3 -VAERS and VSAFE Data (HERE) and (HERE)

4 -Swedish study asserting Covid shots alter DNA (HERE)

5 -Intercept Article documenting collusion and payments between government and big tech and big media to promote shots and censor information about potential harms (HERE)

U.S. and UK secretly hid information about vaccine side effects. (HERE)

6 - Governor DeSantis’s petition for a Statewide Grand investigating Covid Vaccine Crimes (HERE)

7 Nuremberg Tribunals Conducted After World War II led to prosecutions and executions of doctors and others for crimes against humanity. Nuremberg Code: (HERE)

Global Covid Summit. 17,000 of world’s leading physicians and scinetists declare C19 injections a violation of the Nuremberg Code. (HERE)

8 Attorney General May Seize Biological Weapons (HERE)