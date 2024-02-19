Florida Nurses Now Mandated to Take the FLU Shot to Remain Employed? - Whistleblower Nurse Speaks Out
We live in an age of Open Warfare on Humanity where corporations and governments dare not be trusted to protect you.
Nicole King is a courageous and well spoken registered nurse in the area of central Florida who complains the Big Pharma continues to find ways to force risky medications on health workers while restricting their first amendment rights to speak out.
A mandate to take the FLU shot could be a signal that the injection could be contaminated with mRNA technology just like the Covid bioweapon injection.
This is why we need to promote the truth that viruses have never been proven to exist. This is the most effective way to cut the head off the Rockefeller snake-head of deception and murder by Allopathic medicine.
News Paradigm is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
💯💯💯
Prove viruses really exist 🦠 vs poisoning via RF, EMF …
Read The invisible Rainbow 🌈
Even if you buy that there are viruses, the forced injections on the employees makes no sense since a vaccination can only protect the recipient. You could theoretically be fully vaccinated, touch a patient, door knob, light switch, etc, that is "contaminated/infected" and now spread this contamination to another patient. Your vaccination means nothing to the patient. People believe it's a magic cloak that, once taken, repels "germs". The "take the shot to save grandma or the person who can't take the shot" seems to be a newer narrative. Another creation of the pharma PR teams.