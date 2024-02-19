We live in an age of Open Warfare on Humanity where corporations and governments dare not be trusted to protect you.

Nicole King is a courageous and well spoken registered nurse in the area of central Florida who complains the Big Pharma continues to find ways to force risky medications on health workers while restricting their first amendment rights to speak out.

A mandate to take the FLU shot could be a signal that the injection could be contaminated with mRNA technology just like the Covid bioweapon injection.

This is why we need to promote the truth that viruses have never been proven to exist. This is the most effective way to cut the head off the Rockefeller snake-head of deception and murder by Allopathic medicine.