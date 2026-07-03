In a single day, the ground ruptured across California, Japan, and Venezuela — including a rare and devastating “doublet” in Venezuela, where two major quakes struck just 39 seconds apart and the second was bigger than the first. Why is this happening?

Since Oil drilling can cause earthquakes, is it a coincidence that China had installed self-elevating oil platform at Lake Maracaibo in September of 2025?

And what if some of it isn’t entirely natural? To make sense of it all, Neal K. Shah sits down with geophysicist Stefan Burns — a field scientist who has spent years recording earthquakes and mapping what’s happening deep beneath our feet. Together they dig into the questions millions are asking: Can earthquakes be man-made? Could fracking, HAARP, or even the Sun be playing a role? Is Earth’s weakening magnetic field making us more vulnerable? And most important for families — what actually keeps you and the people you love safe when the ground starts to shake?(Sept, 2025) China Insta…