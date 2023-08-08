FDA Official (Dr. Paul Offit) Finally Admits Covid Vaccines Damage the Heart
Jefferey Jaxen reports MSM is beginning to confess
VIDEO: FDA Official (Dr. Paul Offit) Finally Admits Covid Vaccines Damage the Heart
Jefferey Jaxen Report - The Highwire
(Wikipedia) Myocarditis, also known as inflammatory cardiomyopathy, is an acquired cardiomyopathy due to inflammation of the heart muscle. Symptoms can include shortness of breath, chest pain, decreased ability to exercise, and an irregular heartbeat.
“This is the greatest orchestrated die-off in the history of the world” - Dr. Jim Thorp
Died Suddenly Video Trailer
And yet more sheeple will get boosted.
Par for the course.
Sadly MSM is always late to the party after the damage has already been done.
Better late than never.