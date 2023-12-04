FDA Flooded the Market with Illegal Drugs (Sasha Latypova)
Before filing a lawsuit against pharma or an illegal mandate, read this article and watch the linked video.
Under color of law, a pseudo legal route was created to put non-approved and untested drugs on the market. The mRNA injections do not have a legal status and should be taken off the market immediately.
That is what FDA says about these drugs to the public, it is not how they are defined in law. The FDA also says they are “fully approved” now - a legal impossibility for EUA substances. The FDA also says they are “safe and effective”, and we know that’s a lie, too.
Continue to Sasha Latypova Substack HERE
Yep...just saw a note from Warner Mendenhall that attorneys are considering a new approach targeting willful misconduct and violation of informed consent. That's NOT NEW. They need to understand the legal nuances of the EUA. It's almost like they don't know that 21 USC 360 bbb exists.
Where's Reiner ?