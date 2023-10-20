The HAMAS hospital debunking story was posted in the Coffee and Covid substack on 10/19/2023. HERE

REDACTED NEWS also Reported the Hospital remained standing and Putin challenged Netenyahu to provide proof that Israel did not attack the hospital.

CRADLE: Putin calls Israeli bombing of Gaza hospital 'humanitarian catastrophe

Putin: "Moscow has always advocated for the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state and that he is confident this is the “right move” because “temporal handouts” will not solve the crisis." Putin: ‘We are now seeing a desire [from Israel] to absolve responsibility … If there are serious intentions ... to prove it was not involved and is innocent" "The World Health Organization (WHO) says Israel has conducted at least 115 attacks on healthcare facilities in Gaza since the beginning of the war."

The HAMAS Hospital story has gained traction in Congress. US Lawmakers Demand Biden Declassify Intelligence on Gaza Hospital Disaster. HERE

REDACTED: HOSPITAL REMAINS STANDING - Putin Challenges Netenyahu to Prove Israel Was Not Part of the Hamas Hospital Attack (Should be easy now)

💣 The Wall Street Journal ran a follow-up to the Hamas General Hospital story yesterday headlined “U.S., Experts Say Evidence Suggests Palestinian Militants’ Rocket Hit Gaza Hospital..” After all that hoopla, it was just a friendly-fire casualty, with some cheap European cars hardest hit.

As the Hamas Hospital story continued cratering yesterday, two facts emerged from the acrid fog of war. One: surprise! The hospital was not, in fact, destroyed. Photos showed the parking lot was pretty torn up, and the hospital may have some blown-out windows. Fact Number Two: credulous Western media accepted as 100% true all the fake photos and propaganda that Hamas pumped out in the minutes and hours after the unfortunate friendly-fire accident.

The rush to believe Hamas suggested the fake war propaganda fit some kind of predetermined media narrative or something.

Maybe this kind of thing has been going on for a long time, but ever since covid, media’s constant lying has become especially obvious and irritating. Remember all the Italian covid hospital pictures with the hallways clogged by bloody gurneys that turned out to be from a 2006 soap opera or something? Corporate Media is so unreliable it’s truly a miracle — mirabilia dei — that anyone still believes anything corporate media says.

For exhibit A, as if you needed any more evidence, behold the original breathless New York Times front-page story about the allegedly-bombed Hamas General Hospital (which is still standing, see WSJ photo, above) and the evil IDF that couldn’t wait to genocide babies and dialysis patients instead of actual terrorists, who are much slipperier and harder to catch.

Look carefully at the Times’ front-page photo. Pretty impressive-looking destruction! But the problem was: that’s not the hospital. It’s not even a building resembling the hospital. It’s some other random building in southern Gaza where Hamas terrorists were hiding out, and not containing any babies or dialysis patients at all. Not even a band-aid.

The Times’ sneaky little disclaimer in the fine print did NOT make it better. It made it worse. They knew exactly what they were doing. What liars.