FAKE NEWS: HAMAS HOSPITAL STILL STANDING. Media Deceptively Posted Photo of Different Building.
REDACTED NEWS also Reported the Hospital remained standing and Putin challenged Netenyahu to provide proof that Israel did not attack the hospital.
CRADLE: Putin calls Israeli bombing of Gaza hospital 'humanitarian catastrophe
Putin: "Moscow has always advocated for the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state and that he is confident this is the “right move” because “temporal handouts” will not solve the crisis."
Putin: ‘We are now seeing a desire [from Israel] to absolve responsibility … If there are serious intentions ... to prove it was not involved and is innocent"
"The World Health Organization (WHO) says Israel has conducted at least 115 attacks on healthcare facilities in Gaza since the beginning of the war."
The HAMAS Hospital story has gained traction in Congress. US Lawmakers Demand Biden Declassify Intelligence on Gaza Hospital Disaster.
HOSPITAL REMAINS STANDING - Putin Challenges Netenyahu to Prove Israel Was Not Part of the Hamas Hospital Attack
💣 The Wall Street Journal ran a follow-up to the Hamas General Hospital story yesterday headlined “U.S., Experts Say Evidence Suggests Palestinian Militants’ Rocket Hit Gaza Hospital..” After all that hoopla, it was just a friendly-fire casualty, with some cheap European cars hardest hit.
As the Hamas Hospital story continued cratering yesterday, two facts emerged from the acrid fog of war. One: surprise! The hospital was not, in fact, destroyed. Photos showed the parking lot was pretty torn up, and the hospital may have some blown-out windows. Fact Number Two: credulous Western media accepted as 100% true all the fake photos and propaganda that Hamas pumped out in the minutes and hours after the unfortunate friendly-fire accident.
The rush to believe Hamas suggested the fake war propaganda fit some kind of predetermined media narrative or something.
Maybe this kind of thing has been going on for a long time, but ever since covid, media’s constant lying has become especially obvious and irritating. Remember all the Italian covid hospital pictures with the hallways clogged by bloody gurneys that turned out to be from a 2006 soap opera or something? Corporate Media is so unreliable it’s truly a miracle — mirabilia dei — that anyone still believes anything corporate media says.
For exhibit A, as if you needed any more evidence, behold the original breathless New York Times front-page story about the allegedly-bombed Hamas General Hospital (which is still standing, see WSJ photo, above) and the evil IDF that couldn’t wait to genocide babies and dialysis patients instead of actual terrorists, who are much slipperier and harder to catch.
Look carefully at the Times’ front-page photo. Pretty impressive-looking destruction! But the problem was: that’s not the hospital. It’s not even a building resembling the hospital. It’s some other random building in southern Gaza where Hamas terrorists were hiding out, and not containing any babies or dialysis patients at all. Not even a band-aid.
The Times’ sneaky little disclaimer in the fine print did NOT make it better. It made it worse. They knew exactly what they were doing. What liars.
Well, Israel did tweet out that they bombed the hospital and then they quickly deleted it.
Apparently ,the JDAM has an air bust mode, so it does not create crater. Using air burst mode kills by shrapnel, shockwaves and fireball:
A. Dane says
19 October 2023 at 06:49
A few days before the attack on the Ahli hospital in Gaza, the Israeli army struck the same hospital with shells, and notified the Hospital leader that this was a warning, before destroying the Hospital.
It is important to note that the areas around Hospital in Gaza are used as refuge by homeless or scared civilians, because it is a war crime to attack hospital during wars. Thus many people camped on the Parking lots of the Hospital to be safe at night, and many of those who were killed and injured by the blast were not inside the Hospital during the attack.
The international community immediately pointed the finger at Israel for the attack because of the power of the blast at the Hospital, which was reportedly full of Palestinians injured by previous Israeli airstrikes.
Also the Israeli spokesperson for Prime Minister Netanyahu, Hananya Naftali, took responsibility for the attack via the tweet: “Israeli Air Force struck a Hamas terrorist base inside a hospital in Gaza. A Multiple number of terrorists are dead.”
The tweet was later deleted, when the IDF accuses Hamas of having hit the Hospital.
The IDF stated that a large crater would have been created at the site of an Air strike.
Israel provided a video of the arrival of a JDAM bomb, but the video shows a hit on an open area.
However an Analysis by the Military Chronicle claim that the death toll from the Gaza hospital could not have been caused by a typical Palestinian rocket, but the explosion could have been a JDAM bomb set up for air burst that left no crater while causing damage to all civilians within a wide area from the blast. https://t.me/Slavyangrad/69125
You can see a video cavalcade of both the strikes of a Hamas Rockets and the strikes of JDAM bombs used by the Israeli air force. Both compared to the strike on the Hospital:
What is a JDAM bomb:
The American produced JDAM bomb with GPS guidance (which the IDF uses) can be programmed for both contact detonation and airburst detonation. The version MK 82, MK 83 and MK 84 JDAM can be delivered with GPS guidance, and thus can be used for airburst attack.
The GBU-32/Mk 82 version has the function of air blasting, and produces a dense fragmentation field over an area of 2.4 thousand square meters.
The improved PFB-82 version increase the affected up to 19 thousand square meters.
Detonating a JDAM bomb in the air above the target, will cause a major blast wave shattering all glass in the vicinity and create a storm of fragment both from the bomb and all the fragments dispersed by the blast and cause multiple deaths and injuries on the ground. The maximum speed of the fragments from the explosion of the bomb is 2440 m/s.
Any Hospital has oxygen at storage and such storage will fracture when bombed, and nurture the following fire from the explosion into a firestorm.
However the Hospital would still be standing after the blast, as it is constructed by steel reinforced concrete.
According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 471 people died as a result of the attack.
If a JDAM airburst bomb was used, debris from the bomb, and marked parts of the Bomb, may be found on the roofs and in the courtyards of houses adjacent to the hospital.
Hamas have said that it will publish evidence of Israeli involvement in the attack on the hospital, and present it to international bodies.
The rockets produced by Hamas are not equipped with sensors for air detonation, as the Palestinian military-does not have access to such technology.
Israel has been flattening buildings in Gaza with a single 1000 lb guided JDAM bomb.
The Hamas rockets can only carry a warhead on the size of 42 lb.
Besides, No debris of a Hamas rocket was found at the site, or an impact of such a missile.
The next day the Israeli Air Force attacked targets 100 meters from the Al-Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip. This hospital also has a tent camp with Palestinian refugees on its territory.
Russia has demanded that Israel provide satellite images to prove that it was not involved in the attack on a hospital in Gaza. The Russian Federation classifies the attack as a war crime.
Israel claimed it would present evidence to the UN Security Council yesterday of its non-involvement in the attack on the hospital in Gaza, However the US Vetoed the UN Resolution before any credible evidence were presented.
Conceding that the media does routinely lie, I think this is more a case of inaccurate reporting. The media stopped vetting stories a long time ago. Investigative journalism outside of some local papers, TV stations and alt media no longer exists. MSM today is more concerned with getting the story first and getting clicks, accuracy is not quite an afterthought but it’s close.
Take for example this clip from January 2017, where Tucker talks to “Dom Tullipso”. Dom made the rounds through MSM pushing a story that some back of the napkin math debunks. It was absurd, yet he was able to create quite a buzz at the time. It doesn’t pay to be correct, it pays to be first and be sensational.
