EXPOSED! They’re All In On it | Maui Massacre

Maui fire victims get $700 TOTAL to rebuild their lives

FEMA Officials get $1,300 a night rooms at The Four Seasons, Fairmont Kea Lani and Grand Wailea in Maui

If you think that’s the big news for today, well I have information that you Will .not.. believe.

We have talked all week about Maui Police Chief John Pelletier. The guy who was in charge of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting that to this day, still remains a mystery.

Pelletier is the same dude who on yesterdays video we found out received a PAY RAISE only 50 days after he started the job! $205,000 per year - a 29% raise! Even MORE than he asked for?!!

Okay, so we know who we’re talking about right? Now get this….. The Maui Police chief with the dark trail of controversy and bad luck around him is also the Maui CORONER! HOW CONVENIENT!

Oh but it gets worse. HB 869 was a bill that passed on Jan 23 of this year. Just one month after Josh Green took office. But what does HB 869 say? What does it do? Well the very first section…. Section one states :

”The legislature finds that coroners should be separate from law enforcement and free to make independent judgments when investigating deaths.”

It also says

“Under current state law, the chief of police for a county serves as the coroner if the county does not have a medical examiner. Making coroners independent from law enforcement will promote transparency, avoid conflicts of interest, and encourage more confidence in coroners’ rulings.”

Remember Maui Police Chief John Pelletier told reporters that the fire had melted metal, making the remains extremely difficult to identify.

With Pelletier both being in charge of the Police Department and in power of the investigations of the deaths, there certainly seems to be a sinister conflict of interest here!

We are talking about families living in a small 5.7 square mile area. He can figure out how many children were living in each home.

With nearly 500 FEMA personnel on the ground in Maui, along with 270 Red Cross workers, 400 Hawaii National Guard members and close to 200 U.S. Army reservists, there is no way they still aren’t aware of the numbers. No way.

Taking a look now, Maui water officials warned Lahaina and Kula residents not to drink running water, because its may be contaminated even after boiling, They also warned to only take short showers in well-ventilated rooms to avoid possible chemical vapor exposure.

And then there’s the “Maui Fuel Spill Saga”

the Air Force faced the repercussions of a 700-gallon fuel spill at a Space Force facility atop Haleakalā.

That’s right. An oil spill. On a volcano. In the same area that was ablaze and devastated the island. Haleakalā is a culturally and religiously significant site for native Hawaiians, according to the National Park Service, and it is considered to be a dwelling for the gods and is a place where priests perform ceremonies.

Space Force established its first regional command in Hawaii in November 2022.

Then 2 months later, they apologized for spilling 700 gallons of diesel fuel on sacred ground at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex at the summit of Haleakala. another instance of why they shouldn't have these facilities in Hawaii’s most sacred spaces

“We have a solemn responsibility to protect this sacred ground upon which we have the privilege to operate, and it is a privilege, not a right, ”

said Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir, commander of U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific.

“You expect more from us, and last week we let you down. And for that I am truly sorry.”” "We understand the importance of being good stewards of the environment..."

3 Newbies Orchestrate a Disaster?

Mastalir is new in Hawaii. He arrived in 2022. So Police Chief Pelletier, new. Governor Josh Green, new. Space Force Commander, new. All three have bad luck surrounding them.

Jet fuel spilled at Red Hill

fire suppression spill at Red Hill

Coolant spill on Mauna Kea

Diesel spill on Maui

Founder of the Weather Channel and meteorologist John Coleman says "climate change is not happening." "There is no global warming."