Exit the United Nations and the WHO (James Roguski)
I support the "Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act," (H.R. 6645 and S. 3428) which is designed to withdraw the United States from the United Nations and the WHO. Spread the word!
Continue to James Roguski Substack HERE
News Paradigm is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
"You will never get my vote in the future" is a pretty toothless threat. They already know our votes don't count. We MUST regain control over our elections first. And we must make lobbying illegal.