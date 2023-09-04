DR. Tom Cowan’s Website HERE

A quote by Rudolf Steiner in 1917.

In times when there were no electrical currents, when the air was not swarming with electrical influences, it was easier to be human… For this reason, in order to be human at all today, it is necessary to expend much stronger spiritual capacities than was necessary a century ago.

Rudolf Steiner spoke about this in 1917… and now all on this planet are constantly engulfed by all things electrical, microwaves and radiation – and 5G - (OSHO NEWS)

NewsParadigm: Breast Cancer in Women Under 50 on the Rise — Could Cellphones Play a Role?

Environmental Health Trust : What Brain and Sperm Share and Why We Care | Dr. Devra Davis | TEDxJacksonHole

About Devra Lee Davis, Ph.D. MPH, Founder and President of Environmental Health Trust (HERE)

"The truth about cell phone & wireless radiation" Dr. Devra Davis At Melbourne University

RECENT SCIENTIFIC PUBLICATIONS BY EHT EXPERTS AND ADVISORS

https://ehtrust.org/science/recent-scientific-publications-by-the-eht-scientific-team/