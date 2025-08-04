Earthquake Analysis and Prediction by Dutch Since
Report of Earthquake followed by rare volcano eruption at Russia's Kamchatka peninsula.
Dutchsinse , also known as Michael Yuri Janitch, is a geophysics researcher from Saint Louis Missouri USA. Michael is known for discovering the flow of a seismic wave across plates, and for developing a seismic prediction model. His youtube channel (Here)
These escalating geophysical events are associated with the rapidly ongoing magnetic pole shift toward Russia's Siberia province and the expanding south atlantic anomaly.
8/03/2025(a) -- New Jersey / New York Earthquake + UPDATE on M8.0 in NW Pacific
8/03/2025(b) -- LARGE ERUPTION 63k feet - Volcano erupts next to M8.0 after 500yrs = SEISMIC OVERDRIVE
This guy has a good prediction track record and has been predicting some much larger. November 2025 to March 2026 timeframe.