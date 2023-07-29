Jefferey Jaxen reports serious adverse risks related to Ozempic (semaglutide), originally marketed as a Type II Diabetes drug, later marketed as OFF LABEL “game-changer” weight-loss drug.

This medicine may cause some people to be agitated, irritable, or display other abnormal behaviors. It may also cause some people to have suicidal thoughts and tendencies or to become more depressed. Also tell your doctor if you have sudden or strong feelings, including feeling nervous, angry, restless, violent, or scared. If you or your caregiver notice any of these side effects, tell your doctor right away. Do not take other medicines unless they have been discussed with your doctor. This includes prescription or nonprescription (over-the-counter [OTC]) medicines and herbal or vitamin supplements.

Drugs.Com Link: Saemaglutide Serious Side Effects

Warning: Risk of Thyroid C-Cell TumorsIn rodents, semaglutide causes thyroid C-cell tumors. It is unknown whether semaglutide causes thyroid C-cell tumors, including medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC), in humans as the human relevance of semaglutide-induced rodent thyroid C-cell tumors has not been determined.Semaglutide is contraindicated in patients with a personal or family history of MTC or in patients with Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2). Counsel patients regarding the potential risk of MTC and symptoms of thyroid tumors

CNN Link: They took blockbuster drugs for weight loss and diabetes. Now their stomachs are paralyzed

This CNN article has a helpful list of patients who suffered while on the drug. Their anecdotal complaints are powerful.

CBS News Health expert, Dr. Celine Gounder provides mostly honest reporting on side-effects including loss of muscle mass in addition to the long list of other serious side-effects (Link)

(CBS Link) Ozempic side effects could lead to hospitalization — and doctors warn that long-term impacts remain unknown

Tirzepatide — sold under the brand name Mounjaro — and semaglutide — sold under the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy — are administered once a week by shot. Mounjaro is known as a GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist while Ozempic and Wegovy are known as GLP-1 receptor agonists. Mounjaro and Ozempic were initially sold as diabetes medications, while Wegovy (still semaglutide) is specifically for weight loss. The medications are currently administered by injection, but the drug in Wegovy and Ozempic may soon be available in pill form. Wegovy is FDA-approved for weight loss; Ozempic and Mounjaro are not.

Dr. Jen Ashton of GMA weighs in on the popular diabetes drug used OFF LABEL, for weight loss and what patients experience when they stop taking it.

