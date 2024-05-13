Drs Bailey Q&A 13 May 2024
Please send you questions to questions@drsambailey.com
CLICK HERE: Drs Bailey Q&A 13 May 2024
Chorine Dioxide (CDS, MMS) and electrically excited water (08:28)
Is breakdown tissue toxic to the body? (12:32)
Toxicity with implanted foreign objects (16:16)
Clint Ober on 5G/EMF (21:35)
Smart cities (27:02)
How to make your own faraday box (28:50)
Wi-fi (30:06)
Actinomyces bacteria found in abscesses (32:15)
Kauri die back disease (39:21)
Gluten, Milk, "leaky gut" and arthritis (46:43)
Women's health - uterine, vaginal, ovarian cysts and fibroids (56:59)
Advice for "lupus" and "auto-immune" disorders (1:02:42)
What is metastatic cancer? (1:09:59)
References
Check out our new Recipes section
Healing Cancer - Paul Hellier Podcast
Cancer FAQs - Paul Hellier Podcast
Please send you questions to questions@drsambailey.com
News Paradigm is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.