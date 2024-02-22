Dr. Cowan answers 15 interesting questions submitted by the audience

The first answer is about oxygen in the blood and could reveal how low oxygen levels can be falsely reported when indirectly measured by a “Pulse oximeter” attached to the finger.

1. Dr. Cowan, I really enjoyed your recent talk with Tristan on the Decentralized podcast. You made a comment that caught my attention and made me want to learn more. What did you mean by there being no oxygen in the blood?

2. What might be the reasons that Native Americans developed illness and died after the Europeans arrived in the Americas?

3. What is "structured water," and how does it relate to health and disease?

4. I believe the sun is nourishing and healing for our overall well-being. However, many people tell me to avoid the sun as it leads to skin age spots, extra freckles/moles, or skin cancer. Obviously, one gets sunburned with fair skin and long exposure. What’s the right balance of sunshine?

5. Tom, is there any (real)research about metabolism? "Our metabolism is the energy we expend (or the calories we burn) each day". I think it is much more.

6. Can brain damage caused by being born with a stroke be reversed? Less muscle activation on the right side of the body and developmental amnesia caused by a damaged hippocampus.

7. Do you mind speaking to the use of peptides for bodybuilding and "hormone" replacement? Where do these substances belong in achieving optimal health-fitfulness? For whatever it is worth, it appears that the FDA recently reclassified or has restricted their use.

8. What foods boost platelets? Are there any?

9. Given the fact that science has proven that the heart is not a pump and blood starts moving at the periphery, how can we understand the biology behind variations in heart rate E.g., during physical exercise or the increase in heart rate that takes place as a reaction to an emotion?

10. Is DNA a hologram?

11. Is Stevia toxic?

12. Can you please address my question which is would there ever be a scenario where someone would need to take an antibiotic? thank you for all that you do Dr. Cowan! 13. If cells don't exist, how can we explain videos showing cells dividing? (live videos, not animation)

14. What so called contagious diseases and STDs have actually been proven through Koch's Postulates to be actually contagious? What about Tuberculosis and Ebola?

15. Given the work of Harold Hillman--especially with 'The Living Cell'--there is much doubt cast on the content of the cells, so-called organelles. With this in mind, what validity can we place in nutraceuticals, and even herbs with alleged MOAs?

Common Limitations and Problems with Pulse Oximetry

https://www.firstaidforfree.com/common-limitations-and-problems-with-pulse-oximetry/

A small, electronic device called a pulse oximeter is clipped onto a part of the body, usually a fingertip. The device emits light that passes through the fingernail, skin, tissue, and blood. On the other side of the finger, a sensor detects and measures the amount of light that passes through the finger without getting absorbed by the tissue and blood. Using that measurement, the device calculates the oxygen saturation of the blood.

Problems with Pulse Oximetry:

The Pulse Oximeter measures two parameters (1) blood oxygen level and (2) heart rate using an indirect process thus making this device prone to error compared to a direct arterial blood gas analysis. (ABG). A Pulse oximeter O2 reading of 50% in a conscious and cogent patient is very likely to be a technical reading error. In this case an ABG would be ordered to determine the actual O2 saturation. In most cases the ABG will show a higher O2 reading to reveal a problem with the Pulse oximeter or method of application. In one example, fingernail polish could partially obstruct the light required to pass through to the censor on the other side of the finger.