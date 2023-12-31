Dr. McCullough Warns Clot Shot Pushers, They Are Complicit in Mass Negligent Homicide Against Humanity
Dr. Peter McCullough lays down the law on who is guilty of complicit crimes against humanity.
"Any time a bio-pharmaceutical product remains on the market, despite excess mortality, and mounting and mounting evidence suggesting greater and greater deaths are accumulating with each and every day that the COVID-19 vaccines are left on the market, that does qualify as mass negligent homicide for all of those who are responsible for manufacturing the vaccines, distributing them, administering them, and then promoting them; each and every person that ever encouraged, pressured, coerced, or threatened reprisal for one of these COVID-19 vaccines is complicit in a crime against humanity. And that crime is mass negligent homicide!"
-- Dr. Peter McCullough (Source Video)
Why Ethical Cardiologists Cannot Support COVID-19 Vaccination Products that Cause Heart Damage, Go Against Principles of Good Medical Practice
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
December 15, 2023
I was given this exclusive footage of a major upcoming film where I was able to outline why as an ethical and concerned cardiologist, I cannot support COVID-19 vaccination. The chain of logic is solid. From October, 22, 2020 forward, The US government agencies said the mRNA vaccines would cause myocarditis or heart damage. They have been correct and the problem has greatly increased the burden of heart disease worldwide, particularly among young persons.
Cardiovascular death was elevated in the original Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine randomized trials. No product should be FDA EUA authorized let alone supported by the American College of Cardiology when it is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular death as shown by Michels et al.
COVID-19 vaccine myocarditis is leading to autopsy proven fatal cardiac arrests. Based on the analysis of Hulscher et al, the next cardiac arrest that occurs in a young person and the COVID-19 vaccine is not ruled out, the public should consider subclinical myocarditis as the likely cause of the death.
Dr. Peter McCullough Resource Page - HERE
The Courage To Face COVID-19: Preventing Hospitalization And Death While Battling The Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex (Book) By John Leake and Dr. Peter McCullough (AMAZON)
Resources:
I agree with him as far as the damage from the shots has and will cause. Now with that said I have to say something that is disturbing to me concerning all the health freedom fighters, and it is this, how can they defend the virus fraud while warning about the vaccine damage? Dr. Sam Bailey has proven scientifically that no such thing as a virus has been shown to exist. The evidence is overwhelming as is shown in two videos, a farewell to virology. They show just how they falsely come up with a virus or more accurately not come up with anything at all. The scientific method is discarded for a pseudoscience that is closer to alchemy than science. It would be like Unicorn ology. You can have a computer generate an image of whatever you tell it. It produces strands of DNA with many gaps, then fills them in and calls this a virus. Science requires separation, purification, isolation, none of which are done. Watch the videos and then make up your own mind. Now Dr. Bailey asked Dr. McCullough about this subject, and he stated that he has a photo of a virus but has not seen fit to share said photo, and this begs the question why? She also asked Dell Big tree the same question in an interview, and he deflected by stating that it would confuse what he is trying to accomplish! If there is no virus, then wouldn't this be more important than talking about vaccine damage? Really, it is the most relevant of all of this. The virus lie is what gave them the possibility of perpetrating this fraud in the first place. Logically this would be the thing to show, then they all would lose credibility as virologists, if no such thing exists! They could show evidence of the existence of a Unicorn with the same method. This begs the question again of why? There has to be a reason, and it appears to be for the protection of the fraud of virology. Do not believe me, watch the evidence and then get back to me, Jack.
Thanks for the like! Tell me what you think about what I stated, and if you have seen these videos, what you think of them! I assure you they will convince you of their scientific truth. They also point out that germ theory is still just a theory, and not proven at all. Terrain therapy is and always has been the key to human health, but there is no money in this. The Rockefellers made sure that allopathic medicine was the only choice. This is profit over people. The apple did not fall far from the tree as the father of John D. of standard oil was literally a poison peddler, selling snake oil that killed people! He had to change his name several times to avoid arrest and prosecution. It would have been better if he had been sterile, with no progeny to set up the fraud nation, yes fraud, not foundation! Murder by injection and Rockefeller medicine are two volumes that will inform anyone who does not know this truth, Jack.